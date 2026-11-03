Rinne evolved from long-shot NHL prospect to Hockey Hall of Famer

Pekka Rinne was on a path to becoming one of the best adult rec hockey goalies in Finland when he was 17 years old.

Now Rinne, who turned 44 on Tuesday, is getting ready to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Rinne is the long-shot eighth-round pick from the 2004 NHL Draft, the 258th selection, who turned into one of the best to play the position, currently tied for fifth in save percentage (.917), tied for seventh in goals-against average (2.43), 16th in shutouts (60) and tied for 22nd in wins (369) among goalies who have played at least 500 regular-season games.

"My story is not the obvious one," Rinne told NHL.com.

Rinne's rise began with a reality check pep talk from Harri Hautamaki, his coach when he was a teenager growing up in Kempele, Finland, about 15 minutes from Oulu.

"I played on a tiny little team called Kiekko-Laser; that's where Harri coached me," Rinne said. "I ended up having two really good years with Harri, but we basically played in a second-division Finnish junior program, so it was very local games. We didn't travel a lot."

Hautamaki, as Rinne recalled, saw more in the goalie than the goalie saw in himself.

"After the second season he comes up to me and sits me down and he's like, 'Pekka, I'm never going to coach you again,'" Rinne said. "I'm a young guy so I'm like, 'Did I do something wrong?' He said, 'You shouldn't be playing in this league. You've got to have some drive. You've got to reach for your potential. You've got to go for it.'"

Hautamaki, acting on his words, got Rinne a tryout with the Espoo Blues, a Helsinki-area junior team.

That alone was enough to convince Karpat, Rinne's hometown team in Oulu, to believe in the friendly neighborhood goalie.

Karpat offered Rinne, then 17, a spot on its junior team. He took it.

"From that moment on I started to really invest in hockey," Rinne said. "I give a lot of credit to Harri because before that hockey was basically just a hobby for me. In the summer I didn't want to go to the workouts. I played Finnish baseball and after that season was done then I started playing hockey. I would skip offseason training. So, I really needed somebody to sit me down and tell me I'm ready to put in some work and to go after it, and Harri was that guy.

“There's a ton of other people who helped me along the way, but that was the first real nudge from somebody. I realized he's right, that I'm wasting my time and wasting everybody else's time if I'm just having fun and not really putting in effort."

Two years as a junior with Karpat was followed by three years on the big club in Liiga, the top league in Finland.

Niklas Backstrom, who later played for the Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames, was his goalie partner. Rinne didn't play often, but his mentality changed and his work ethic grew. He developed goals and aspirations.

"At first I was almost afraid to think too big," Rinne said. "I don't know, mostly mentally I didn't have the tools. I wasn't that driven. I feel like I've always been driven to play hockey, but I guess I was just comfortable playing with my buddies and treating it as a hobby. I was ambitious and I wanted to play at a higher level, but at the end of the day I still wasn't doing anything for it until I got to Karpat. That was a big culture shock for me."

The Predators knew about him because of Finnish scout Janne Kekalainen. The late Ray Shero, then Nashville's assistant general manager, went to Oulu to watch Rinne. He was lucky if he saw him in a game. Sometimes the scouting had to be done just in practice or warmups.

Nashville still took a modest risk by selecting a 21-year-old in the eighth round of the 2004 NHL Draft.

The draft now is seven rounds and 224 picks.

"I knew that Nashville was interested, but I never thought about getting drafted because I was already 21," Rinne said.

Rinne was at a Finnish Midsummer sauna party at a friend's cabin when the Predators picked him. He learned about it from his Finnish agent.

"I was so surprised, but I was very proud of it," Rinne said. "Even though I realized I was a long shot it was a huge motivation booster. It really helped my confidence. It was a big thing to get drafted. I really started believing in myself. Somebody saw something in me."