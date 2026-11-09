Gavin McKenna Watch: McDavid, Oilers await Maple Leafs for rematch

WHAT'S AHEAD THIS WEEK

The Maple Leafs' season-long homestand continues with a rematch against Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, ALT). McKenna had an assist in 15:21 of ice time in Toronto's 6-3 victory in Denver on Oct. 10. Then it's his first game against the Central Division-leading Minnesota Wild on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+), followed by a game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SNO, SNW, SNP, NHLN). The first time McKenna faced the Oilers and captain Connor McDavid, he had an assist in 11:29 of ice time in a 7-2 victory Oct. 24. McDavid had two assists.

MOST INTRIGUING MATCHUP

McKenna vs. Wild defense

McKenna has tested himself against some of the elite players in the NHL, but he'll have to deal with one of the stingiest defensive teams in the League on Thursday. The Wild are allowing an NHL-low 2.26 goals per game and 25.6 shots on goal per game, the eighth fewest. And they've done that without defenseman Brock Faber, who hasn't played yet because of a skull fracture sustained when he was hit by a puck during a preseason game. Faber could be back in the lineup for this one, giving McKenna another obstacle as he tries to figure out how he can consistently contribute offensively at the NHL level.

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Saturday vs. Edmonton Oilers

The stars will be shining on Scotiabank Arena ice with McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard on one side, and McKenna, Auston Matthews and Nylander on the other. McKenna's assist in the teams' first game began with a nice defensive play at the Toronto blue line, knocking down a dump-in attempt by Edmonton defenseman Ty Emberson, retrieving the puck and making an indirect pass off the boards to send Vinni Lettieri in for a goal. Can he have that same kind of impact against the Pacific Division-leading Oilers at home? An interesting side note will be Edmonton coach Mike Babcock's first game behind a bench in Toronto since being fired as Maple Leafs coach Nov. 20, 2019.

EDGE STATS OF THE WEEK

McKenna's hardest shot of the season came against the Canadiens on Saturday, with a 78.7 mph attempt at 8:21 of the second period, his third shot this season at 75 mph or harder. His goal against Montreal was his third from a high-danger area, putting him in the 86th percentile among forwards. McKenna's skating speed also has been a stand-out element of his game. His max speed of 23.34 mph ranks in the 97th percentile among forwards and his 33 speed bursts of 20-22 mph ranks in the 81st percentile. For all McKenna NHL EDGE stats, click here.

THEY SAID IT

"No. I mean, I'm 18 years old. There's a lot of guys on this team who've been in this league for a long time and know how to play that power play. I think when you see a guy like John come on and take your spot, you're not too butt-hurt about it. He's obviously very smart, and for me, even being on a second power play in the NHL, that feels pretty good." -- McKenna on being moved to the second power-play unit with John Tavares' return to the lineup after missing nine games because of a lower-body injury.