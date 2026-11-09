Gavin McKenna Watch: McDavid, Oilers await Maple Leafs for rematch

No. 1 pick in 2026 Draft to also face Avalanche, Wild before homestand ends Saturday

McKenna at Oilers

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Gavin McKenna, the No. 1 pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2026 NHL Draft, has taken the NHL by storm early in his professional career. Each Monday, NHL.com will take a look at what McKenna has done and what's ahead for him with the Gavin McKenna Watch.

WHAT HE'S DONE

McKenna had two shots on goal in 15:53 of ice time in a 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday, when the Maple Leafs opened a season-long six-game homestand.

It was a mixed bag for McKenna against the Montreal Canadiens in a 4-2 loss Saturday. With the puck in the offensive zone, he tried making a rink-wide pass near the blue line that Canadiens forward Chris Kreider intercepted, skated in alone and scored to give Montreal a 3-0 lead at 12:57 of the second period. McKenna sat the remainder of the period but came out strong in the third. After William Nylander scored at 6:19, McKenna made it a one-goal game 55 seconds later. He was first on the puck after an offensive-zone face-off win, rotated into the center of the zone and set up Dakota Joshua for a shot from in front. Goalie Jacob Fowler made the save, but McKenna popped in the rebound at 7:14 to make it 3-2.

One night later, McKenna was on the ice for three goals-against in 17:22 of ice time in a 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils, their fifth in six games (1-5-0). That was his second-highest ice time this season (17:56 in a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Oct. 17) but also the first game he didn't have a shot on goal.

McKenna is in a three-way tie with Vegas Golden Knights forward Trevor Connelly and Boston Bruins center James Hagens for the rookie scoring lead with 12 points in 19 games. His six goals are tied with Hagens for third.

MTL@TOR: McKenna sweeps rebound home down in front

WHAT'S AHEAD THIS WEEK

The Maple Leafs' season-long homestand continues with a rematch against Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, ALT). McKenna had an assist in 15:21 of ice time in Toronto's 6-3 victory in Denver on Oct. 10. Then it's his first game against the Central Division-leading Minnesota Wild on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+), followed by a game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SNO, SNW, SNP, NHLN). The first time McKenna faced the Oilers and captain Connor McDavid, he had an assist in 11:29 of ice time in a 7-2 victory Oct. 24. McDavid had two assists.

MOST INTRIGUING MATCHUP

McKenna vs. Wild defense

McKenna has tested himself against some of the elite players in the NHL, but he'll have to deal with one of the stingiest defensive teams in the League on Thursday. The Wild are allowing an NHL-low 2.26 goals per game and 25.6 shots on goal per game, the eighth fewest. And they've done that without defenseman Brock Faber, who hasn't played yet because of a skull fracture sustained when he was hit by a puck during a preseason game. Faber could be back in the lineup for this one, giving McKenna another obstacle as he tries to figure out how he can consistently contribute offensively at the NHL level.

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Saturday vs. Edmonton Oilers

The stars will be shining on Scotiabank Arena ice with McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard on one side, and McKenna, Auston Matthews and Nylander on the other. McKenna's assist in the teams' first game began with a nice defensive play at the Toronto blue line, knocking down a dump-in attempt by Edmonton defenseman Ty Emberson, retrieving the puck and making an indirect pass off the boards to send Vinni Lettieri in for a goal. Can he have that same kind of impact against the Pacific Division-leading Oilers at home? An interesting side note will be Edmonton coach Mike Babcock's first game behind a bench in Toronto since being fired as Maple Leafs coach Nov. 20, 2019. 

EDGE STATS OF THE WEEK

McKenna's hardest shot of the season came against the Canadiens on Saturday, with a 78.7 mph attempt at 8:21 of the second period, his third shot this season at 75 mph or harder. His goal against Montreal was his third from a high-danger area, putting him in the 86th percentile among forwards. McKenna's skating speed also has been a stand-out element of his game. His max speed of 23.34 mph ranks in the 97th percentile among forwards and his 33 speed bursts of 20-22 mph ranks in the 81st percentile. For all McKenna NHL EDGE stats, click here.

THEY SAID IT

"No. I mean, I'm 18 years old. There's a lot of guys on this team who've been in this league for a long time and know how to play that power play. I think when you see a guy like John come on and take your spot, you're not too butt-hurt about it. He's obviously very smart, and for me, even being on a second power play in the NHL, that feels pretty good." -- McKenna on being moved to the second power-play unit with John Tavares' return to the lineup after missing nine games because of a lower-body injury.

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