Gavin McKenna Watch: McDavid, Oilers await Maple Leafs for rematch

Gavin McKenna, the No. 1 pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2026 NHL Draft, has taken the NHL by storm early in his professional career. Each Monday, NHL.com will take a look at what McKenna has done and what's ahead for him with the Gavin McKenna Watch.
WHAT HE'S DONE
McKenna had two shots on goal in 15:53 of ice time in a 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday, when the Maple Leafs opened a season-long six-game homestand.
It was a mixed bag for McKenna against the Montreal Canadiens in a 4-2 loss Saturday. With the puck in the offensive zone, he tried making a rink-wide pass near the blue line that Canadiens forward Chris Kreider intercepted, skated in alone and scored to give Montreal a 3-0 lead at 12:57 of the second period. McKenna sat the remainder of the period but came out strong in the third. After William Nylander scored at 6:19, McKenna made it a one-goal game 55 seconds later. He was first on the puck after an offensive-zone face-off win, rotated into the center of the zone and set up Dakota Joshua for a shot from in front. Goalie Jacob Fowler made the save, but McKenna popped in the rebound at 7:14 to make it 3-2.
One night later, McKenna was on the ice for three goals-against in 17:22 of ice time in a 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils, their fifth in six games (1-5-0). That was his second-highest ice time this season (17:56 in a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Oct. 17) but also the first game he didn't have a shot on goal.
McKenna is in a three-way tie with Vegas Golden Knights forward Trevor Connelly and Boston Bruins center James Hagens for the rookie scoring lead with 12 points in 19 games. His six goals are tied with Hagens for third.