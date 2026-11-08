Hall of Fame Class entertains, share memories at Fan Forum

"I think everyone knows the answer to this question," Price said, smiling as he talked. "He gets over there in a spot and he gets to wire one a hundred miles at you from 30 feet away 12 times a game."

Price offered that obvious tidbit about Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time leader with 930 goals, at the ESSO Inductee Fan Forum inside the Great Hall at the Hockey Hall of Fame on Sunday.

The Fan Forum, an annual event at Hockey Hall of Fame Weekend, is an hour-long intimate Q&A session where fans in attendance are given the opportunity to ask the player inductees questions that typically range from career highlights and memories to advice they would offer to kids who want to be like them.

Price, sitting on the dais with fellow Class of 2026 inductees Keith Tkachuk and Pekka Rinne to his right, and Cindy Curley and Patrice Bergeron to his left, talked about Ovechkin in response to a question from a bilingual Canadiens fan who said he was from Sturgeon Falls, Ontario.

"He always seemed to bring his best, especially when he came to Montreal," Price said. "He's just a competitive guy by nature and he just brought it when he played specifically, I think. He's definitely probably the toughest player I played against."

Rinne was asked to answer the same question after Price, and the former Nashville Predators goalie initially said he was thankful he only had to face Ovechkin twice a year.

"Patrick Kane was one of those guys," Rinne said. "We played Chicago all the time and had some great battles over the years. Obviously, he's so talented. He might be a little more of a pass-first guy, but he can still score and I always felt you had to get ready whenever you played against Patty."

That question, and those answers, were among the many highlights from the Fan Forum. Here are some of the best moments:

* Douglass Berg walked into the Great Hall wearing his #RINNEWALL foam headgear on top of his Predators hat. He also had on his Predators cape, necklace and jersey. His wife, Sally Berg, wore her Predators jersey with the No. 59 on the back and CRAZY ASIAN as the nameplate.

Douglass stood up and screamed for Rinne when he was being introduced by TSN commentator Gino Reda, who hosted the event. Rinne pointed over to him, laughed and smiled, and later thanked Douglass for being there as he clearly has seen him many times over the years.

Berg kicked off the fan part of the Q&A by asking Rinne, "If there's a 2-on-1 coming toward you, what defensive guy from the Preds do you want in front of you? We don't want a political answer, we want a name."

Rinne called it a tough question, but to no surprise he answered Shea Weber, a member of the Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

"Shea is one of the best to ever play," Rinne said.

* All five player inductees were asked to name the favorite team they played for in their careers.

Tkachuk needled at the Canadian hockey fans in attendance with his answer.

"My favorite group was probably the 1996 World Cup team," Tkachuk said, referencing playing on the United States team that won the tournament.

Reda interjected by asking, "How did you guys do that year?"

"We pounded Canada," Tkachuk said.

Tkachuk also joked that he was the only player on the stage who had been traded a few times.

"So, I guess that's on me," he said to a chorus of laughter.