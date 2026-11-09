Gauthier leads 3 Stars of the Week, scored eight goals in four games

NEW YORK – Anaheim Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier, New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes and Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 8.

FIRST STAR – CUTTER GAUTHIER, LW, ANAHEIM DUCKS

Gauthier led the NHL with 8-2—10, highlighted by a pair of hat tricks and three game-winning goals, in four contests to help the Ducks (10-7-1, 21 points) climb into third place in the Pacific Division by improving to 5-0-0 in November. Gauthier, who scored three goals (including the game-winner) Nov. 1 vs. OTT (6-3 W), became the first player in Anaheim history to record a hat trick in consecutive games – as well as the first player in League history to notch multiple power-play goals in three straight contests – when he again struck three times (including the decisive goal) in a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks Nov. 3. He then registered 1-1—2 in a 5-4 victory against the Edmonton Oilers Nov. 5 before notching the winning goal in a 5-3 triumph over the Calgary Flames Nov. 6. Gauthier capped the week with 3-1—4, including the decisive goal for the fourth time in his past five appearances, in a 5-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins Nov. 8. In doing so, Gauthier became the seventh player in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) to compile three hat tricks within a five-game span and the first to do so since Alexander Mogilny from Dec. 23, 1992 – Jan. 2, 1993 (w/ BUF). The 22-year-old Gauthier additionally tied the NHL record for hat tricks in a calendar month (last achieved by Patrik Laine in November 2018 w/ WPG) and the Ducks record for hat tricks in an entire season (last reached by Frank Vatrano in 2023-24). Gauthier (15-7—22 in 17 GP) – who places among the 2026-27 League leaders in power-play goals (1st; 10), game-winning goals (t-2nd; 4), goals (3rd; 15), shots on goal (4th; 72) and power-play points (t-4th; 14) – is the fourth different player in the past 100 years to post at least three hat tricks through his first 17 games of a season. The others: Auston Matthews (2023-24 w/ TOR), Mike Bossy (1984-85, 1983-84 and 1980-81 w/ NYI) and Bernie Nicholls (1981-82 w/ LAK). Gauthier’s 13 goals over his past six games (Oct. 29 – Nov. 8: 13-2—15) also are the most by any player in such a span since Mogilny reached that total three times in 1992-93.