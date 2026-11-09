Gauthier leads 3 Stars of the Week, scored eight goals in four games

Ducks forward, Devils center Hughes, Predators goalie Saros earn honors

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By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK  Anaheim Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier, New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes and Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 8.

FIRST STAR – CUTTER GAUTHIER, LW, ANAHEIM DUCKS

Gauthier led the NHL with 8-2—10, highlighted by a pair of hat tricks and three game-winning goals, in four contests to help the Ducks (10-7-1, 21 points) climb into third place in the Pacific Division by improving to 5-0-0 in November. Gauthier, who scored three goals (including the game-winner) Nov. 1 vs. OTT (6-3 W), became the first player in Anaheim history to record a hat trick in consecutive games – as well as the first player in League history to notch multiple power-play goals in three straight contests – when he again struck three times (including the decisive goal) in a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks Nov. 3. He then registered 1-1—2 in a 5-4 victory against the Edmonton Oilers Nov. 5 before notching the winning goal in a 5-3 triumph over the Calgary Flames Nov. 6. Gauthier capped the week with 3-1—4, including the decisive goal for the fourth time in his past five appearances, in a 5-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins Nov. 8. In doing so, Gauthier became the seventh player in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) to compile three hat tricks within a five-game span and the first to do so since Alexander Mogilny from Dec. 23, 1992 – Jan. 2, 1993 (w/ BUF). The 22-year-old Gauthier additionally tied the NHL record for hat tricks in a calendar month (last achieved by Patrik Laine in November 2018 w/ WPG) and the Ducks record for hat tricks in an entire season (last reached by Frank Vatrano in 2023-24). Gauthier (15-7—22 in 17 GP) – who places among the 2026-27 League leaders in power-play goals (1st; 10), game-winning goals (t-2nd; 4), goals (3rd; 15), shots on goal (4th; 72) and power-play points (t-4th; 14) – is the fourth different player in the past 100 years to post at least three hat tricks through his first 17 games of a season. The others: Auston Matthews (2023-24 w/ TOR), Mike Bossy (1984-85, 1983-84 and 1980-81 w/ NYI) and Bernie Nicholls (1981-82 w/ LAK). Gauthier’s 13 goals over his past six games (Oct. 29 – Nov. 8: 13-2—15) also are the most by any player in such a span since Mogilny reached that total three times in 1992-93.

PIT@ANA: Gauthier continues hot streak with hat trick

SECOND STAR – JACK HUGHES, C, NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Hughes collected 3-6—9 in four games as the Devils (13-5-0, 26 points) posted a perfect week to improve to 9-1-0 in their last 10 contests dating to Oct. 20. Hughes recorded 2-1—3, his second straight multi-goal performance after tallying 2-0—2 (including the decisive goal) Oct. 30 at VGK (5-2 W), in a 4-3 shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers Nov. 3. He then registered two points in each of his next three outings, picking up two assists in a 5-4 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues Nov. 5, 1-1—2 (highlighted by his League-leading third overtime goal of the season) in a 5-4 triumph versus the New York Islanders Nov. 7 and two helpers in a 4-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Nov. 8. The 25-year-old Hughes, who has notched multiple points in five consecutive team games for the second time in his career (also Jan. 22 – Feb. 6, 2023: 6-5—11 in 5 GP), tops New Jersey and ranks 11th in the entire NHL with 9-16—25 through 18 total appearances in 2026-27.

NJD@NYI: J. Hughes wins it on breakaway in overtime

THIRD STAR – JUUSE SAROS, G, NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Saros denied 53 of the 55 shots he faced across two starts, compiling a 2-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average and .964 save percentage to help lift the Predators (8-4-5, 21 points) into the first Wild Card position in the Western Conference. He made 29 saves, including 12 in the third period, in a 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 3 – handing the defending Stanley Cup champions just their third regulation loss of the season (14-3-2). Saros then turned aside 24 of 25 shots in a 3-1 triumph against the St. Louis Blues Nov. 7 as Nashville extended its winning streak to four games dating to Oct. 31. The 31-year-old Saros has earned points in nine of his 12 total outings this season, going 5-3-4 with a 2.26 goals-against average and .911 save percentage.

Hurricanes at Predators | Recap

GEICO’s “Fourth Star” program shines a light on the fans who bring energy, passion and unwavering support to their teams. It feels good to go all in with the loudest, proudest fans. Click here to review last season’s “Fourth Star” videos.

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