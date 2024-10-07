What We Learned From The Canes' 2024 Preseason

Highlighting the standout storylines ahead of Opening Night this Friday

10.4.24 Blake
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - After over two weeks of practicing in two groups and playing six exhibition games, the Carolina Hurricanes have finally trimmed down their roster ahead of Friday's Opening Night presented by Lenovo.

We've certainly learned a lot since September 19 as the Canes shook off the cobwebs in training camp and posted a 4-1-1 record in preseason play - here's what headlined the last three weeks at 1400 Edwards Mill.

Action Jackson Steps Up

"Dynamic."

"Creative."

"Electric."

All three words have been used by either coaches, management, or players to describe 2021 fourth-round pick Jackson Blake within the last month.

Turning pro out of the University of North Dakota in April, the right-handed winger impressed Canes brass at the Prospects Showcase in Nashville in mid-September and carried that momentum into training camp. Getting four auditions in the team's six preseason games, Blake went from practicing with the lesser experienced "Team C2" to skating alongside guys who he could realistically play within an NHL game.

Highlighted by a flashy game-opening goal in Sunrise on September 28, Rod Brind'Amour praised the 2024 Hobey Baker finalist on several occasions, even calling him one of the team's best players after the aforementioned overtime loss in Florida.

"He's very noticeable every shift, it's not a shift here or there. He had the bulk of the scoring chances and he was around it, right? It felt like when he was out there something good might happen. He had his blemishes too, like these young guys, but it was all from trying to get the puck in the net. He's definitely a dynamic player and he plays with a little grit too, so that's good." - Rod Brind'Amour

Walker Texas Ranger

As the trusty combination of Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei both found new homes this summer, there were questions as to how the Canes would fill those holes moving forward.

With the returning Shayne Gostisbehere serving as one of those puzzle pieces, early returns suggest that Sean Walker is certainly capable of being the other.

Showcasing his ability to skate in Brind'Amour's system, the 29-year-old has also played an important role on the team's second power-play unit. With Brent Burns shifting to a net-front role in practices thus far, Walker's quarterbacked the scene and found twine on the man advantage in the team's victory over the Panthers.

Given what he's shown thus far, it's rather surprising that he's only been credited with one power-play goal throughout his career, but heading into this season it certainly looks like he's set to add at least a few more.

“I think all the things we’re working on right now fit my style of play. Rod’s been talking about fast transitioning, putting the stress on them and taking it off us, and that’s been something I’ve been trying to put into my game throughout my career. I think I’ll just fit into the system really well, so it’s been really good so far.” - Sean Walker

Unger Sorum's Bright Future

Last season, Felix Unger Sorum was the prospect that rose to the occasion in training camp and stuck around until the very final days.

But last year the now 19-year-old was exclusively on the wing. This time around, Unger Sorum has become a man in the middle.

Carolina's brass feels that their 2023 second-round pick is capable of handling the responsibilities at center, which is no small task for someone that age. What that means is that while he didn't have much of a shot to make the opening night roster this time around - with Sebastian Aho, Jack Drury, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Jordan Staal having the position solidified - in years to come, Unger Sorum may become an even more valuable player than they had initially thought.

Add in the fact that Unger Sorum could provide a different look as a right-handed center in an organization flush with left-handed pivots, and there's more than enough to be excited for as he begins his North American pro career with the Chicago Wolves this season.

"We just kind of put him at center to see how camp went, and maybe this year (Chicago) might leave him there if he doesn't make our team. I don't really know how exactly we want to do this, but you've got a special player and I think he might be better suited to play center, just with the way he's built and the way he thinks the game. I think we can always put a guy back on the wing...we don't want to be sitting here two years from now and go 'hey let's throw him at center.'" - Rod Brind'Amour

