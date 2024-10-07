What We Learned From The Canes' 2024 Preseason

RALEIGH, N.C. - After over two weeks of practicing in two groups and playing six exhibition games, the Carolina Hurricanes have finally trimmed down their roster ahead of Friday's Opening Night presented by Lenovo.

We've certainly learned a lot since September 19 as the Canes shook off the cobwebs in training camp and posted a 4-1-1 record in preseason play - here's what headlined the last three weeks at 1400 Edwards Mill.

Action Jackson Steps Up

"Dynamic."

"Creative."

"Electric."

All three words have been used by either coaches, management, or players to describe 2021 fourth-round pick Jackson Blake within the last month.

Turning pro out of the University of North Dakota in April, the right-handed winger impressed Canes brass at the Prospects Showcase in Nashville in mid-September and carried that momentum into training camp. Getting four auditions in the team's six preseason games, Blake went from practicing with the lesser experienced "Team C2" to skating alongside guys who he could realistically play within an NHL game.

Highlighted by a flashy game-opening goal in Sunrise on September 28, Rod Brind'Amour praised the 2024 Hobey Baker finalist on several occasions, even calling him one of the team's best players after the aforementioned overtime loss in Florida.

"He's very noticeable every shift, it's not a shift here or there. He had the bulk of the scoring chances and he was around it, right? It felt like when he was out there something good might happen. He had his blemishes too, like these young guys, but it was all from trying to get the puck in the net. He's definitely a dynamic player and he plays with a little grit too, so that's good." - Rod Brind'Amour