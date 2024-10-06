Canes Trim Roster To 25 Players

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has trimmed its roster to 25 players.

Goaltenders Spencer Martin, Yaniv Perets and Ruslan Khazheyev, forwards Bradly Nadeau, Felix Unger Sorum, Noel Gunler, Justin Robidas, Juha Jaaska, Skyler Brind’Amour and Gleb Trikozov and defensemen Aleksi Heimosalmi, Scott Morrow, Charles-Alexis Legault, Domenick Fensore and Ronan Seeley have been assigned to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Defenseman Anttoni Honka has been loaned to HC Ajoie of the Swiss National League.

In addition, forwards Josiah Slavin and Ryan Suzuki and defenseman Ty Smith have been placed on waivers for the purpose of being reassigned to Chicago, and Sam Gagner and Rocco Grimaldi have been released from their professional tryout (PTO) contracts.

The Hurricanes’ training camp roster now consists of 14 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders, and the updated roster can be viewed here.