What To Watch For The Rest Of The 2024-25 Regular Season

Robinson, Roslovic Knocking On The Door Of Career Bests...

For a team that has long been known for prioritizing their defense first, first-year Hurricanes Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic have enjoyed their fair share of success in the production department during their inaugural quest with the team.

Robinson admitted during training camp that he was trying to prove he could be a full-time NHLer this season and avoid an American Hockey League reassignment like he experienced last year. He has been a Swiss Army knife-type player for Rod Brind'Amour, showing an ability to play up and down the lineup.

All 12 of his goals this season have come at even strength, ranking fourth on the team - trailing only Roslovic (18) Sebastian Aho (14), and Seth Jarvis (13). He also has more even-strength tallies than Sidney Crosby (11), Mitch Marner (10), and Stefan Noesen (9).

Robinson's 12 goals match his previous best in a single NHL season, meaning his next one will cement a new career high. The left-handed winger is also just two points away from matching his career-best point total (27). That's not bad for a one-year, $950k free-agency signing.

Another one-year contract who has proved to be a contributor is Roslovic.

Pacing the team in goals for most of the first 50 games, his 18 even-strength tallies sit tied for 17th among all NHLers. Of the 16 in front of him, all of them are averaging more than two minutes more ice time per night than Roslovic's 13:47. His 19.0% shooting sits 20th among all NHLers who have played at least 50 games.

Roslovic is chasing down his personal best of 22 goals in a season, which came during the 2021-22 season with his hometown Columbus Blue Jackets.