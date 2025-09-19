What Did The Canes Do This Summer?

Catching up on who went where and who did what before training camp

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (8)
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - After a third Eastern Conference Final appearance in seven seasons, it was another shortened summer for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Using their 112 days between the end of their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs run and the onset of training camp to reset, rest, and recover, it was an eventful offseason for the group.

For a bunch - Sebastian Aho, Shayne Gostisbehere, Taylor Hall, Jordan Martinook, and Eric Robinson, their summer centered around the newest additions to their family.

"Having a seven-month-old at home, it was a different summer for me than the ones in the past," Gostisbehere said with a laugh. "Watching him grow, any time you leave him for a couple of hours, when you get back, it looks like he's grown up already. It's pretty cool."

Jalen Chatfield could also be considered amongst that group, as his two-year-old Krew continues to sprout before his eyes. But the bigger moment for him was tying the knot with his longtime partner, Drew, in July. With many of his teammates in attendance, it was a day he'll never forget.

"You only get one, and I definitely enjoyed it. I wish I had not been so nervous for it, but it was the best day of my life," the defenseman answered with a chuckle of his own. "We had a great time."

Speaking of spending time with those you love, that was the most memorable time of the summer for Frederik Andersen.

"The highlight is always coming home to see the family and friends in Denmark," the backstop offered. "It's something that I miss during the year, and obviously I don't get to see my family as much as I'd like to."

Elsewhere in the crease, Pyotr Kochetkov spent time in Miami, New York, and Russia, but his most enjoyable visit was to Turkey. It was a return trip for the backstop, who initially visited the country five years ago, but was able to have a little more fun this time around thanks to a beefier bank account.

"I had a good vacation. I probably slept all week, some days 15 hours," Kochetkov said. "The ocean was good and the food was fine. I think it was the most important moment for me this summer."

Speaking of larger bankrolls, Jackson Blake and Logan Stankoven celebrated their new contract extensions in the water. After sharing at his media availability that he'd bought a boat, Blake was on the lake, and Stankoven spent time in Aruba before returning home to Kamloops, British Columbia, for a bit.

With all of that now in the rear-view, the Canes turn their attention to what will hopefully be a 10-month season. Their six-game exhibition schedule kicks off on Monday, and they'll get going for real on Oct. 9 at Lenovo Center against the New Jersey Devils.

