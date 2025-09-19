What Did The Canes Do This Summer?

RALEIGH, N.C. - After a third Eastern Conference Final appearance in seven seasons, it was another shortened summer for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Using their 112 days between the end of their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs run and the onset of training camp to reset, rest, and recover, it was an eventful offseason for the group.

For a bunch - Sebastian Aho, Shayne Gostisbehere, Taylor Hall, Jordan Martinook, and Eric Robinson, their summer centered around the newest additions to their family.

"Having a seven-month-old at home, it was a different summer for me than the ones in the past," Gostisbehere said with a laugh. "Watching him grow, any time you leave him for a couple of hours, when you get back, it looks like he's grown up already. It's pretty cool."

Jalen Chatfield could also be considered amongst that group, as his two-year-old Krew continues to sprout before his eyes. But the bigger moment for him was tying the knot with his longtime partner, Drew, in July. With many of his teammates in attendance, it was a day he'll never forget.

"You only get one, and I definitely enjoyed it. I wish I had not been so nervous for it, but it was the best day of my life," the defenseman answered with a chuckle of his own. "We had a great time."