Tripp Tracy Named North Carolina Co-Sportscaster Of The Year

Canes' color analyst wins 2024 award given annually by the National Sports Media Association

tripp2

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Sports Media Association (NSMA) announced its recipients of their 2024 awards today, and among them was Tripp Tracy, named North Carolina's Co-Sportscaster of the Year.

Now in his 26th season as the Hurricanes' television analyst, Tracy made the transition to the broadcast booth after a playing career of his own.

A former goaltender, Tracy was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft. After completing four seasons at Harvard University, Tracy signed a free-agent contract with the Hurricanes in August 1996. He spent two seasons in the organization, playing for Richmond (ECHL), Springfield (AHL), New Haven (AHL) and Carolina (NHL). Tracy retired from his playing career in 1998 and accepted a position at CNN before returning to the organization for the 1998-99 season.

Tripp lives in Raleigh and is involved in several charitable organizations in the Triangle, including the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. He also serves on the board for Children’s Charities at Adios and has participated in several Hurricanes Alumni events, including the 2012, 2013, and 2014 Alumni Fantasy games.

Members of the NSMA vote on state and national award winners each year, with this being the first time Tracy has won the award. This is the third time someone from the Hurricanes organization has been named a winner.

About the National Sports Media Association

The National Sports Media Association, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, that seeks to develop educational opportunities for those who are interested in pursuing a career in sports media, through networking, interning, mentoring, and scholarship programs.

The NSMA also honors, preserves, and celebrates the diverse legacy of sports media in the United States.

Founded in 1959 as the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association in Salisbury, N.C., the NSSA added its Hall of Fame in 1962, with Grantland Rice as its first member. The organization rebranded to the National Sports Media Association in 2016 and moved to Winston-Salem, N.C. one year later.

