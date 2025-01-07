Tripp Tracy Named North Carolina Co-Sportscaster Of The Year

A former goaltender, Tracy was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft. After completing four seasons at Harvard University, Tracy signed a free-agent contract with the Hurricanes in August 1996. He spent two seasons in the organization, playing for Richmond (ECHL), Springfield (AHL), New Haven (AHL) and Carolina (NHL). Tracy retired from his playing career in 1998 and accepted a position at CNN before returning to the organization for the 1998-99 season.

Tripp lives in Raleigh and is involved in several charitable organizations in the Triangle, including the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. He also serves on the board for Children’s Charities at Adios and has participated in several Hurricanes Alumni events, including the 2012, 2013, and 2014 Alumni Fantasy games.

Members of the NSMA vote on state and national award winners each year, with this being the first time Tracy has won the award. This is the third time someone from the Hurricanes organization has been named a winner.