Three Chicago Wolves Named AHL All-Stars

CHICAGO - The American Hockey League announced its 2026 All-Stars on Thursday, naming Carolina Hurricanes prospects and Chicago Wolves standouts Domenick Fensore, Bradly Nadeau and Justin Robidas among this year's crop.

Fensore, 24, receives the nomination after starting the season with 23 points in 27 games with Chicago (AHL) this season. Also dressing in one game with the Hurricanes, his 23 points currently rank T-4th among all AHL defensemen.

Nadeau, 20, heads to the All-Star Classic with 25 points in his first 24 games. Becoming just the sixth teenager in AHL history to hit the 30-goal mark last season, the 2023 first-round pick has continued his strong scoring pace while also improving his defensive game this season. Notably working on the penalty kill, Nadeau also scored his first NHL goal on October 30 against the New York Islanders.

Robidas, 22, leads Chicago with 27 points. Including 15 goals in 30 games, the 2021 fifth-round pick is well on pace to best last year's total of 20 goals in 70 games. Responsible as both a center and a winger, the 2023 Memorial Cup Champion has also appeared in a pair of games with the Canes this year, registering his third NHL point in his fourth career game.

It is the first AHL All-Star selection for all three players.

In 2025, the Wolves were represented by Ryan Suzuki. Scott Morrow was also selected, but was on recall with the Canes at the time.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic takes place on Tuesday, February 10, and Wednesday, February 11 at BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois - home of the Rockford IceHogs. The Skills Competition will take place on Tuesday evening, and the All-Star Challenge will follow on Wednesday night.

Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 32 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.