Third Period Three-Goal Burst Leads Canes Past Cats

RALEIGH, NC. - A flurry of three goals in 3:09 transformed a mundane exhibition game into a second win in as many nights for the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, coming from behind to claim a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers.
Like Tuesday, a first-period power play goal for the opposition put the Canes behind the eight ball to start. The returning Spencer Knight upheld his end of the bargain for the Cats in net behind it, keeping the contest at 1-0 through 40 minutes.
Then, a power play in the first minute of the third opened the window of opportunity for the home side.
Stefan Noesen put home a slam dunk from Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Felix Unger Sorum to begin the push, punching some life into the group and evening the score.
2:36 later, Ryan Suzuki showcased some high-level skill by picking his spot after wrapping around the net.
Up 2-1, Brady Skjei then padded the newfound lead, putting home a feed on the rush from newcomer Michael Bunting.
Bunting would later add an empty net goal to round out the scoring, but the quick trio of tallies was the defining moment of the night for Carolina.
The Other Goalies Get Their Toes Wet
After Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov split duties in Tuesday's victory over Tampa Bay, Antti Raanta and Yaniv Perets took their turn in tonight's contest.
Raanta started the affair, denying nine out of 10 shots in 31 minutes of work. Perets only saw six tests in relief, turning away all of them.
In all, the early special teams goal was the only one to make its way to the back of the Canes net, signifying that it was a quality night for the backstops.
Unger Sorum Continues To Buzz
One of seven forwards playing their second game in as many days, 18-year-old Felix Unger Sorum's stock rose once again.
The 2023 second-round pick continues to look poised with the puck and the moment appears null too big for him. Operating alongside Jamieson Rees and Ryan Suzuki at five-on-five, he also was a key piece in tonight's power play efforts, recording the aforementioned assist on Noesen's goal.
Rod Brind'Amour pinpointed the winger as a player that stood out to him in the preseason opener and praised his work again after his second game.
A Big Night For The Brind'Amours
Usually visiting players don't get big ovations at PNC Arena, but Wednesday night was an exception.
Skyler Brind'Amour, son of Canes head coach Rod Brind'Amour, had the support of the crowd as he played in his first NHL preseason game. A special moment for the family, the two, along with Skyler's younger brother, Brooks, paused for a picture at the end of warmups.
"It was nice of [Paul Maurice] to put him in there. I hope he makes the best of it, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Rod said pre-game.
Skyler is set to begin his professional career in the American Hockey League this season, signed to a two-year deal with the Charlotte Checkers, Florida's affiliate.
They Said It
Rod Brind'Amour on who caught his eye tonight...
"The young guys are doing well. That was a great play that Felix made. He's done it a couple of times. He's got poise and he knows where the puck's got to go. He seems to have a real good feel for it. Even Dom [Fensore], he's a little guy, but he's noticeable. Yaniv was solid. All these young guys are doing a great job."
Michael Bunting describing his first impressions of playing in a game with the Canes...
"We're playing fast and you can tell right away. We're right in the other team's face, not giving them much. It's a fun system to play in. It creates a lot of offense. Once we start grooving, we get our chances, and it was just a matter of time until it opened up in the third... I'm learning day by day with the system and just looking forward to keeping it going."
Yaniv Perets providing thoughts on his first NHL preseason bout...
"It felt great. It was my first experience and everyone was awesome in front of me. It was a pretty surreal moment. I'm happy with whatever opportunity I have... This is where I want to be, right?"
What's Next?
The Canes are set to practice on Thursday before playing their first split-squad doubleheader on Friday. A group of Canes will take on the Florida Panthers in Sunrise starting at 6 p.m., while another group heads to Tampa to take on the Lightning at 7 p.m.
