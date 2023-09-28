Third Period Three-Goal Burst Leads Canes Past Cats

Snap, Crackle, Pop

Like Tuesday, a first-period power play goal for the opposition put the Canes behind the eight ball to start. The returning Spencer Knight upheld his end of the bargain for the Cats in net behind it, keeping the contest at 1-0 through 40 minutes.

Then, a power play in the first minute of the third opened the window of opportunity for the home side.

Stefan Noesen put home a slam dunk from Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Felix Unger Sorum to begin the push, punching some life into the group and evening the score.

2:36 later, Ryan Suzuki showcased some high-level skill by picking his spot after wrapping around the net.

Up 2-1, Brady Skjei then padded the newfound lead, putting home a feed on the rush from newcomer Michael Bunting.

Bunting would later add an empty net goal to round out the scoring, but the quick trio of tallies was the defining moment of the night for Carolina.