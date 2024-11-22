'The Slavin Sundae' Now Available at Two Roosters Locations

Get yours at your next trip to a Canes game

10.20.24 Two Roosters
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The start to the Carolina Hurricanes 2024-25 season has been sweet, and if you're in search of a sweet treat to celebrate, Jaccob Slavin has something for you.

Collaborating with Two Roosters Ice Cream, a staple of the dessert scene in the Raleigh area, the defenseman's custom creation is now a menu item through the end of the season.

Made with vanilla ice cream, brownie pieces, hot fudge, toffee bits, and Canes-red sprinkles, the sundae is layered twice and is sure to hit the spot.

Two Roosters has three locations at Lenovo Center, located near sections 110, 116, and 325.

To view all of Two Roosters locations, click here.

News Feed

Recap: Canes' Win Streak Snapped In New Jersey

Projected Lineup: November 21 at New Jersey

Frederik Andersen To Undergo Knee Surgery

Preview: November 21 at New Jersey

Recap: Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Flyers

Projected Lineup: November 20 at Philadelphia

Canes To Host Hockey Talks Game

Preview: November 20 at Philadelphia

Necas' Spectacular Start Built By Confidence

NHL Announces Makeup Date For Postponed Game

Lenovo Center To Host PWHL Takeover Tour™ Neutral-Site Game

Recap: Necas Nets 4 Points As Canes Beat Blues

Projected Lineup: November 17 vs. St. Louis

Hurricanes Assign Yaniv Perets To Chicago

Montgomery Reassigned To Bloomington (ECHL) From Chicago (AHL)

Preview: November 17 vs. St. Louis

Recap: Martin Records First NHL Shutout, Blanks Senators

Canes Place Seth Jarvis On Injured Reserve