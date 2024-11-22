'The Slavin Sundae' Now Available at Two Roosters Locations

RALEIGH, N.C. - The start to the Carolina Hurricanes 2024-25 season has been sweet, and if you're in search of a sweet treat to celebrate, Jaccob Slavin has something for you.

Collaborating with Two Roosters Ice Cream, a staple of the dessert scene in the Raleigh area, the defenseman's custom creation is now a menu item through the end of the season.

Made with vanilla ice cream, brownie pieces, hot fudge, toffee bits, and Canes-red sprinkles, the sundae is layered twice and is sure to hit the spot.

Two Roosters has three locations at Lenovo Center, located near sections 110, 116, and 325.

To view all of Two Roosters locations, click here.