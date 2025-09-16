Takeaways From The 2025 Prospects Showcase

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Whether the Carolina Hurricanes' up-and-comers went 3-0-0 or their actual 0-2-1, the standings from this weekend's Prospects Showcase weren't of great concern to the team's upper management.
Puzzle piecing a roster comprised of players who are set to play in the AHL, ECHL, and major juniors this season, all the brass wanted to see was whose game is where while playing in live action against other organizations.
Allow us to revisit the quote from Canes Associate General Manager and Chicago Wolves GM Darren Yorke before the tournament began...
"Anytime there's a scoreboard, you're playing to win, and all these players want to make a strong impression. But no one is making the Carolina Hurricanes solely in these games; we're focused on seeing growth. We have players who are in different stages of their development and are working on different aspects of their games. Some players are coming from junior hockey, so these games will be much tougher as we try to teach them the Hurricanes' way. Other players played in the AHL last year and might be put in a new role as we see if they can expand their game." - Canes Associate General Manager/Chicago Wolves GM Darren Yorke
With that in mind, here are a few thoughts from the three games, plus some post-event offerings from the team's staff.