Takeaways From The 2025 Prospects Showcase

The Nadeau Show: Season II...

When it comes to his offensive tools, 2023 first-round pick Bradly Nadeau is an NHL player right now.

He showcased as much again over the three games, scoring in each of the first two and looking like a high-level threat on every power play. But, to an extent, that's kind of what was expected of the 20-year-old in a setting like this.

For him, this showcase was about working on the other parts of his game, closing the gap between his incredible abilities with the puck on his stick and the other responsibilities required to play at the highest level.

When management talked about putting players in a new role to see if they'd be capable of expanding their game, Nadeau out there killing almost every penalty was exactly what they were referencing.

As Carolina's training camp gets underway on Thursday, they'll start with 14 forwards who are under contract and played at least 30 NHL games last season. They also have two professional tryouts, trying to carve out a spot. It's a packed house. Jackson Blake proved anything is possible last year, but if Nadeau doesn't break through, there's absolutely no harm in starting another season with Chicago (AHL).

If that's where he lands come the second week of October, it won't be about him trying to replicate his 32-goal season from last year; it'll be about getting other areas of his game, such as his impact at five-on-five, and his defensive game, NHL-ready.

"I think you can see the work he did over the summer. He can play at a higher pace for longer stretches. He's familiar and comfortable with our system now and where the reads are. He has an NHL shot, and he knows how to use it. [This tournament], he had a little grit to him, starting some stuff after the whistles. He didn't back down. He's engaging in that part too. Everyone who watches the playoffs knows that's how the game's played... I really liked his pace, and you can see that he's growing from year to year. Those are positive signs for us." - Canes Director of Player Development Peter Harrold