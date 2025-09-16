Takeaways From The 2025 Prospects Showcase

Looking at some noteworthy performances from the team's three-game showing in Florida

By Walt Ruff
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Whether the Carolina Hurricanes' up-and-comers went 3-0-0 or their actual 0-2-1, the standings from this weekend's Prospects Showcase weren't of great concern to the team's upper management.

Puzzle piecing a roster comprised of players who are set to play in the AHL, ECHL, and major juniors this season, all the brass wanted to see was whose game is where while playing in live action against other organizations.

Allow us to revisit the quote from Canes Associate General Manager and Chicago Wolves GM Darren Yorke before the tournament began...

"Anytime there's a scoreboard, you're playing to win, and all these players want to make a strong impression. But no one is making the Carolina Hurricanes solely in these games; we're focused on seeing growth. We have players who are in different stages of their development and are working on different aspects of their games. Some players are coming from junior hockey, so these games will be much tougher as we try to teach them the Hurricanes' way. Other players played in the AHL last year and might be put in a new role as we see if they can expand their game." - Canes Associate General Manager/Chicago Wolves GM Darren Yorke

With that in mind, here are a few thoughts from the three games, plus some post-event offerings from the team's staff.

The Nadeau Show: Season II...

When it comes to his offensive tools, 2023 first-round pick Bradly Nadeau is an NHL player right now.

He showcased as much again over the three games, scoring in each of the first two and looking like a high-level threat on every power play. But, to an extent, that's kind of what was expected of the 20-year-old in a setting like this.

For him, this showcase was about working on the other parts of his game, closing the gap between his incredible abilities with the puck on his stick and the other responsibilities required to play at the highest level.

When management talked about putting players in a new role to see if they'd be capable of expanding their game, Nadeau out there killing almost every penalty was exactly what they were referencing.

As Carolina's training camp gets underway on Thursday, they'll start with 14 forwards who are under contract and played at least 30 NHL games last season. They also have two professional tryouts, trying to carve out a spot. It's a packed house. Jackson Blake proved anything is possible last year, but if Nadeau doesn't break through, there's absolutely no harm in starting another season with Chicago (AHL).

If that's where he lands come the second week of October, it won't be about him trying to replicate his 32-goal season from last year; it'll be about getting other areas of his game, such as his impact at five-on-five, and his defensive game, NHL-ready.

"I think you can see the work he did over the summer. He can play at a higher pace for longer stretches. He's familiar and comfortable with our system now and where the reads are. He has an NHL shot, and he knows how to use it. [This tournament], he had a little grit to him, starting some stuff after the whistles. He didn't back down. He's engaging in that part too. Everyone who watches the playoffs knows that's how the game's played... I really liked his pace, and you can see that he's growing from year to year. Those are positive signs for us." - Canes Director of Player Development Peter Harrold

The Rus Is Loose...

When it comes to year-over-year growth, perhaps nobody showed more this weekend than goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev.

This time last year, Khazheyev was a quiet, fresh-faced 19-year-old set to play in his first season in North America. His size, 6-foot-6, 201 lbs. frame stood out, but his skill set was raw.

Almost exactly 365 days later, he looks much more comfortable on this size ice, his rebound control has significantly improved, and he paid homage to Pyotr Kochetkov far fewer times, holding onto his lumber in almost all situations.

Good size, good athletic ability, and a set of skills that're trending in a positive direction? That's a good recipe for a backstop.

Khazheyev probably finds himself behind Kochetkov, Frederik Andersen, Cayden Primeau, and Amir Miftakhov on the organization's depth chart at the moment, and that's okay. Whether he's in Chicago (AHL) again or Greensboro (ECHL), the development staff will have a close eye on his game this year.

"[Last year] he was just so raw. He was just a 19-year-old and needed time to learn his big body, so we spent a lot of time on his body control and having more refined movements. He still has that athletic ability, and he's definitely playing more efficiently." - Canes Goaltending Development Coach Jason Muzzatti

Legault's LeGrowth...

Rightfully, there’s a lot of excitement about the right-handed defensive prospects that the Canes have coming up on the blue line.

Dominik Badinka had a really strong showing over the three games, and Joel Nystrom will be an important part of the Chicago (AHL) blue line this year after playing over 200 pro games in Sweden.

They're expected to be on a Wolves roster that will likely also feature Aleksi Heimosalmi, who enters his second season in North America.

But of the crop, Charles-Alexis Legault may be the closest to his NHL debut.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 215 lbs., his frame is NHL-ready today. There’s a lot of rounding out to do in terms of his offensive game, but for a blue line that’s already not overly physical, the 22-year-old plays with some snarl, and he's a horse when it comes to killing penalties.

He’s as mature as they come and serving on the leadership group at the tournament, the coaching staff loves his desire to get better every day.

"He's just so committed to the process of getting better. It doesn't happen on one singular day. It's all about consistency, and you can tell he's brought that approach through the offseason. He's a great young man to work with. He's just looking to do everything he can to keep getting better. That's something that we were able to see through these three games, especially from the coaching perspective. The leadership he brings is significant." - Chicago Wolves Head Coach Cam Abbott

Last preseason, Charles-Alexis Legault stepped up to fight Nashville Predators bruiser Michael McCarron at Lenovo Center.

