RALEIGH, NC. - Former Carolina Hurricanes forward Paul Stastny has decided to call it a career, per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

A 17-year veteran of the National Hockey League, "Stas" joined the Canes for the 2022-23 season, playing in 73 regular-season games with the team.

Scoring the overtime winner on Long Island during Game 6 of the first-round playoff series against the Islanders, the moment will not soon be forgotten by fans in North Carolina.