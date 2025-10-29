Recap: Golden Knights Spoil Canes' Homecoming

RALEIGH, N.C. - A back-and-forth battle ultimately left the Carolina Hurricanes with their first loss at Lenovo Center this season, as they fell to the Vegas Golden Knights, 6-3.
Returning to home ice for the first time in 17 days, Carolina got off to the start it wanted when Andrei Svechnikov wired home a one-timer off the initial faceoff on a power play at 3:46, his first goal of the season. Unfortunately, back-to-back Pavel Dorofeyev markers lifted the visitors to a 2-1 advantage at the break.
When the puck dropped for the middle frame, the Canes found themselves without Shayne Gostisbehere, who would ultimately not return due to a lower-body injury. Joel Nystrom then left the game after taking a puck up high, culminating in four remaining blueliners having to weather two power plays and a barrage of 19 Vegas shots in the second period.
But despite the visitors' onslaught, it was Carolina potting the period's only goal as Jordan Martinook electrified the Raleigh crowd with a five-hole finish on a breakaway at 12:07, sending the teams into the third period deadlocked at a pair apiece.
A decisive final 20 minutes saw Logan Stankoven quickly give the Canes their second lead of the evening, deploying a toe-drag release that whistled past Akira Schmid just 2:31 in. But a tying tally from Brett Howden again leveled the score shortly after, and a pair of Jack Eichel goals, plus an empty-netter, in the final five minutes lifted the Golden Knights to the win.
Frederik Andersen stopped 29 of 34 shots for the Hurricanes in his sixth appearance of the season. His only two defeats of the season have both come against Vegas.