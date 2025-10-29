Recap: Golden Knights Spoil Canes' Homecoming

"We worked hard, made some good plays, and battled back, but then it was a tough ending..."

RECAP

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
RALEIGH, N.C. - A back-and-forth battle ultimately left the Carolina Hurricanes with their first loss at Lenovo Center this season, as they fell to the Vegas Golden Knights, 6-3.

Returning to home ice for the first time in 17 days, Carolina got off to the start it wanted when Andrei Svechnikov wired home a one-timer off the initial faceoff on a power play at 3:46, his first goal of the season. Unfortunately, back-to-back Pavel Dorofeyev markers lifted the visitors to a 2-1 advantage at the break.

When the puck dropped for the middle frame, the Canes found themselves without Shayne Gostisbehere, who would ultimately not return due to a lower-body injury. Joel Nystrom then left the game after taking a puck up high, culminating in four remaining blueliners having to weather two power plays and a barrage of 19 Vegas shots in the second period.

But despite the visitors' onslaught, it was Carolina potting the period's only goal as Jordan Martinook electrified the Raleigh crowd with a five-hole finish on a breakaway at 12:07, sending the teams into the third period deadlocked at a pair apiece.

A decisive final 20 minutes saw Logan Stankoven quickly give the Canes their second lead of the evening, deploying a toe-drag release that whistled past Akira Schmid just 2:31 in. But a tying tally from Brett Howden again leveled the score shortly after, and a pair of Jack Eichel goals, plus an empty-netter, in the final five minutes lifted the Golden Knights to the win.

Frederik Andersen stopped 29 of 34 shots for the Hurricanes in his sixth appearance of the season. His only two defeats of the season have both come against Vegas.

VGK at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Sebastian Aho logged an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to nine games (4G, 7A), the second-longest run to start a season by a Finnish player in NHL history behind his own 12-game stretch in 2018-19.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov scored his first goal of the 2025-26 season, tallying the Canes' first power-play marker in 16 opportunities. Svechnikov led Carolina with 10 power-play goals in 2024-25.
  • Defenseman Alexander Nikishin led all skaters with 27:33 TOI, his highest total through 13 career regular-season/playoff games. The rookie blueliner also ranked tied for the team lead in shots on goal (4), hits (3) and blocked shots (3).
  • Defenseman Domenick Fensore hit NHL ice for the first time this season, recording 19:22 TOI, plus two shots, three blocks and a hit in his third career game. He's the sixth rookie to appear in a regular-season game for Carolina this season.
  • Tuesday's tilt also marked Fensore's first career regular-season game in Raleigh, as well as that of forward Bradly Nadeau and defenseman Joel Nystrom.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the difference in the game and the late decision-making...

"We came out great, then we had two (penalties). That flipped the game. Their best players started getting going, and then it just kept going. It felt like we were going in the box a lot. We're going to make mistakes. They're a good team, and they're going to force you. We were playing with a lot of inexperience (on defense), but I thought they hung in there. Somehow, we found our way into a tie game, and with five minutes to go, we made a bad decision... We've got to make better decisions there; that's really the difference, especially when their best players are out there. They're going to make you pay."

Jordan Staal giving his thoughts on the defeat...

"Obviously, we were playing in our end quite a bit in that second period, and I think they smelled blood. We made it through the second period, and the third period was great. We worked hard, made some good plays, and battled back, but then it was a tough ending. We have to find ways to win and be smarter, tonight and other nights."

Jalen Chatfield after the loss...

"(We didn't) get the job done. We're down a few guys, we know that, but we battled hard. We've got the group in here that, when we face adversity, we can get through it. We just have to dig in on the details, play better, and finish stronger."

Jordan Martinook discussing the group battling through adversity and how they turn the page forward to Thursday...

"Our job in here is to try and win hockey games, and we haven't done that the last couple of nights. We've got to come out Thursday with the mindset that we're going to dictate every part of the game. I have faith that we're going to do that. We'll meet, figure out what we can get better at, and get back to what makes us successful. We're kind of away from that a little. I know we're missing some key pieces, but we can still bring some guys along that way."

Postgame Quotes: Jordan Martinook

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday before hosting the New York Islanders on Thursday.
  • Next Game: Thursday, Oct. 30 vs. New York Islanders | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+/Hulu | Tickets | Parking

