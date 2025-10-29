Recap: Golden Knights Spoil Canes' Homecoming

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the difference in the game and the late decision-making...

"We came out great, then we had two (penalties). That flipped the game. Their best players started getting going, and then it just kept going. It felt like we were going in the box a lot. We're going to make mistakes. They're a good team, and they're going to force you. We were playing with a lot of inexperience (on defense), but I thought they hung in there. Somehow, we found our way into a tie game, and with five minutes to go, we made a bad decision... We've got to make better decisions there; that's really the difference, especially when their best players are out there. They're going to make you pay."

Jordan Staal giving his thoughts on the defeat...

"Obviously, we were playing in our end quite a bit in that second period, and I think they smelled blood. We made it through the second period, and the third period was great. We worked hard, made some good plays, and battled back, but then it was a tough ending. We have to find ways to win and be smarter, tonight and other nights."

Jalen Chatfield after the loss...

"(We didn't) get the job done. We're down a few guys, we know that, but we battled hard. We've got the group in here that, when we face adversity, we can get through it. We just have to dig in on the details, play better, and finish stronger."

Jordan Martinook discussing the group battling through adversity and how they turn the page forward to Thursday...

"Our job in here is to try and win hockey games, and we haven't done that the last couple of nights. We've got to come out Thursday with the mindset that we're going to dictate every part of the game. I have faith that we're going to do that. We'll meet, figure out what we can get better at, and get back to what makes us successful. We're kind of away from that a little. I know we're missing some key pieces, but we can still bring some guys along that way."