Staal Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Forward notched 5-2-7 in four games from Jan. 6-12, including fourth career hat trick

1.13.25 Staal
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal has been named the NHL’s “Second Star” for the week ending Jan. 12. This marks the first time that Staal has been named one of the NHL’s three weekly stars.

Staal, 36, posted seven points (5g, 2a) in four games from Jan. 6-12 to lead all NHL skaters in goals and points (tied) for the week. He opened the week with two points (1g, 1a) in a 3-2 loss at Tampa Bay on Jan. 7. The forward notched his fourth career hat trick, and second as a Hurricane, on Jan. 9 in a 6-3 victory over Toronto, including his second shorthanded goal of the season. The 6’4”, 220-pound forward recorded a three-game goal streak (1/7-1/10; 5g, 2a) and four-game point streak (1/5-1/10; 5g, 3a), marking season highs in both categories, after registering two points (1g, 1a) in a 2-0 victory over Vancouver on Jan. 10. Staal’s five goals from Jan. 7-10 mark only the fourth time in the forward’s career that he has posted five goals in a span of three games, most recently achieving this from 4/7/22-4/10/22 (5g).

The Thunder Bay, Ontario native has registered 450 points (174g, 276a) in 866 career games with the Hurricanes, ranking fourth in franchise history in games played, sixth in points and seventh in assists. He has recorded 698 points (294g, 404a) in 1,297 career NHL games with Carolina and Pittsburgh. Staal has served as the Hurricanes’ captain since Sept. 29, 2019, following his previous stint as co-captain alongside Justin Faulk during the 2017-18 season. He has been either a captain or an alternate captain in 17 of his 19 seasons in the NHL. The forward won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2008-09, earning nine points (4g, 5a) in 24 games during their championship run. He has tallied 70 points (36g, 34a) in 147 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Hurricanes and Penguins. Taken second overall by Pittsburgh in the 2006 NHL Draft, Staal was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Penguins in exchange for Brandon Sutter, Brian Dumoulin and a first-round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft (Derrick Pouliot) on June 22, 2012.

