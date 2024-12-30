Shayne Gostisbehere Out 'More Than Day-To-Day'

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will be without Shayne Gostisbehere (upper-body injury) for a period of time, Rod Brind'Amour revealed on Monday.

The defenseman did not play in the final nine minutes of Friday's loss in New Jersey and then was not available for the second half of the back-to-back in Raleigh.

"I'm not sure of the length of (the injury), but it'll be more than day-to-day. That's all I can tell you right now," Brind'Amour said following Monday's practice at Lenovo Center, which Gostisbehere did not take part in.

With Gostisbehere on the shelf, the window of opportunity opens for Ty Smith.

Not only did Smith skate with Gostisbehere's usual defensive partner Sean Walker at even strength on Saturday, but he also stepped immediately into the role of quarterbacking the first power play unit.

"He's an offensive defenseman and he's a similar kind of player to Ghost. Ghost is obviously a big part of (the power play), but I think we'll give Smitty the first crack and see if he can do really what he's done his whole life," Brind'Amour explained on Monday.