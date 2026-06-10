'He Was Phenomenal': How Brandon Bussi Met The Moment In Game 4

"To go out and put a performance on like that after not playing for a while is impressive..."

Bussi_6-10

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

LAS VEGAS - With family and friends in the stands, Brandon Bussi made 27 saves to backstop the Carolina Hurricanes to victory over the New York Islanders on April 14.

Rod Brind'Amour labeled him "the difference-maker" after the game, praising his first-year netminder on his 31st win in 39 career starts as the regular season drew to a close.

Unbeknownst to many at the time, that would be the Sound Beach, N.Y. native's last start for nearly two months. But on Tuesday, he was back between the pipes in front of family and friends — this time, on hockey's biggest stage.

Once again, he was a difference-maker. Posting 18 saves, half of which came in the third period of a one-goal game, Bussi helped his team take Game 4 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, leveling the series against the Vegas Golden Knights at two wins apiece.

A season full of firsts tacked on a few more as Bussi made his first career playoff start and notched his first postseason win, becoming the third goaltender in NHL history to do both in the Stanley Cup Final.

“He was unbelievable tonight. To go out and put a performance on like that after not playing for a while is impressive," said Nikolaj Ehlers of his netminder. "But we have confidence in our goalies, and he’s been coming to the rink every single day with a smile on his face and working really hard, so we knew he was ready for it, and he showed that.”

After swapping Frederik Andersen — who had started the Canes' first 16 games of the playoffs — for Bussi late in Game 3, Rod Brind'Amour kept his cards close to the vest when asked about his Game 4 starter. In lockstep with his coach, Bussi slyly said he found out "at some point" that he'd be starting Tuesday's tilt, with Andersen getting a night off. 

The 45:26 Bussi played in Game 3 may have ended in heartbreak, but it enabled him to get comfortable in the chaos before taking the reins for a full 60 minutes or more.

“He was phenomenal. He got a taste of it the other night and kind of just picked up right where he left off, I thought," said Brind'Amour. "We gave up a couple breakaways early, just some breakdowns, but he was just really solid all night. Gotta give him a lot of credit.”

The 27-year-old has seen a lot in his pro career, but the Stanley Cup Final is a different animal. So, too, is the fact that his first playoff start would play a major role in deciding whether his team would head home on level terms with Vegas, or face elimination from there on out.

Even experienced netminders might wilt under that pressure. How would a first-year NHLer prepare for the moment?

"Honestly, just like any game. Try to make it as normal as possible, right?" he told Sportsnet's Kyle Bukauskas following the win. "Obviously, the stakes are higher, but when you go out there, you've just got to play your game."

Easier said than done, perhaps, but that's a matter of perspective. From Bussi's standpoint, pressure is a privilege, and he's relishing his role in the Canes' chase for the Cup.

"I think this is what a lot of kids grow up and dream about, doing something like this. I'm honored to have the opportunity," he said to ESPN's Emily Kaplan. "Have fun with it, I'm having a blast. As long as you're having fun, there's no need to stress about anything."

The latest chapter of Bussi's storybook season was not only authored by him, but also by those closest to him.

While his fiancée and her folks were already in town, once he received word that he'd be starting, his own parents scrambled to hop on a last-minute flight — "not easy from New York," he says — to support their son in the biggest moment of his career thus far.

"That's pretty special. They're the reason why I'm able to do what I do right now," said an emotional Bussi when shown his family's reaction to the win. "Their sacrifice means everything. They're the best."

Sacrifice is a word that gets brought up a lot at this time of year, an integral pillar on which every team's championship hopes rest. Usually, it means playing through pain, battling black and blue reminders of the price of victory. But sometimes, it means not playing at all, staying ready for your opportunity while your teammates shine.

And when your name is called, you deliver.

"I think this is the time of year when you want to be playing or having an impact," said Bussi. "Circumstances happened, and if my name gets called again, great. If not, I'll be ready to go (when it is)."

News Feed

Staal 'Doing It All' For Canes In Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final Quotebook: June 10

Recap: Staal Steers Canes To Series-Tying Game 4 Victory

Projected Lineup: SCF, Game 4 at Vegas

Preview: SCF, Game 4 at Vegas

Chicago Wolves Advance To Calder Cup Finals

Extra Day Between Games Has Canes Feeling 'Fresh and Prepared'

Stanley Cup Final Quotebook: June 8

Canes 'Excited For The Challenge' As SCF Turns To Game 4

Recap: Canes' Historic Comeback Bid Foiled In Double Overtime

Projected Lineup: SCF, Game 3 at Vegas

Preview: SCF, Game 3 at Vegas

'Keeping The Belief' Led To Canes' Game 2 Comeback

Stanley Cup Final Quotebook: June 5

Recap: Jarvis Comes Through In OT, Canes Tie Stanley Cup Final

Projected Lineup: SCF, Game 2 vs. Vegas

Canes Donate 150,000 Meals Through Grant To The Food Bank Of Central And Eastern North Carolina

Preview: SCF, Game 2 vs. Vegas