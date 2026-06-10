'He Was Phenomenal': How Brandon Bussi Met The Moment In Game 4

LAS VEGAS - With family and friends in the stands, Brandon Bussi made 27 saves to backstop the Carolina Hurricanes to victory over the New York Islanders on April 14.

Rod Brind'Amour labeled him "the difference-maker" after the game, praising his first-year netminder on his 31st win in 39 career starts as the regular season drew to a close.

Unbeknownst to many at the time, that would be the Sound Beach, N.Y. native's last start for nearly two months. But on Tuesday, he was back between the pipes in front of family and friends — this time, on hockey's biggest stage.

Once again, he was a difference-maker. Posting 18 saves, half of which came in the third period of a one-goal game, Bussi helped his team take Game 4 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, leveling the series against the Vegas Golden Knights at two wins apiece.

A season full of firsts tacked on a few more as Bussi made his first career playoff start and notched his first postseason win, becoming the third goaltender in NHL history to do both in the Stanley Cup Final.

“He was unbelievable tonight. To go out and put a performance on like that after not playing for a while is impressive," said Nikolaj Ehlers of his netminder. "But we have confidence in our goalies, and he’s been coming to the rink every single day with a smile on his face and working really hard, so we knew he was ready for it, and he showed that.”