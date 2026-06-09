Chicago Wolves Advance To Calder Cup Finals

LOVELAND, Colo. - For the third time in eight seasons, the Carolina Hurricanes' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate is headed to the Calder Cup Finals.

The latest installment of the trio comes after a performance that could only be described as resilient.

Trailing 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals, the Chicago Wolves flew to Colorado for a second time with their backs against the wall, but found a way to win both Game 6 and Game 7 to punch their ticket to the final dance.

How they did it makes it all the more impressive.

On Sunday, three unanswered goals, including two in the final 7:03 of regulation, provided a shocking, come-from-behind victory to keep their hopes alive for one more night.

Just 24 hours later, the group squandered a two-goal lead, but overcame adversity to claim a 4-3 victory and secure a conference title for the franchise's sixth time as a member of the league. 2025 second-round draft pick Ivan Ryabkin had the game-winning goal in the third period.

In both of the final two games of the series, Amir Miftakhov was victorious in net. Turning away 75 of 80 shots faced in the two games, the impromptu starts were necessitated after workhorse backstop Cayden Primeau was injured in Friday's Game 5. Prior to the relief appearance, Miftakhov had not played since Apr. 18. Sound familiar?

In addition to Primeau, the Wolves got the job done without their regular-season leading scorer, Felix Unger Sorum. Injured in Game 2 of the series, the 20-year-old prospect did not return. Defenseman Dominik Badinka, who was the Canes' first choice in the 2024 draft, reaggravated a previous injury in Game 6 and could not go for the series-deciding contest.

As for those who elevated in the absence of the three, Bradly Nadeau had his best round of the postseason yet. Turning in four goals and a pair of assists over the seven games, the 2023 first-round draft pick has now totaled 14 points in 16 playoff games.

The Calder Cup Finals will begin on Friday at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. The Wolves hold home ice advantage and take on the Toronto Marlies, AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

To view the full series schedule, click here.

All games in the series can be watched on FloHockey on a pay-per-view basis.