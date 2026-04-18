Recap: Andersen, Canes Shut Down Sens In Game 1

RALEIGH, N.C. - Frederik Andersen turned aside all 22 shots that came his way as the Carolina Hurricanes blanked the Ottawa Senators 2-0 in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series.
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It took just three seconds for the first must-see moment of the postseason, as Canes captain Jordan Staal and Sens captain Brady Tkachuk dropped the gloves immediately after puck drop. Physicality dominated the remainder of the opening frame, but neither team managed to light the lamp amid the fireworks.
Just on the other side of the break, though, Logan Stankoven broke through to give the Canes a 1-0 lead, sneaking a shot through Linus Ullmark after Jackson Blake put it on a tee.
Stankoven's strike stood alone on the scoreboard for another 25 minutes, even as Ottawa appeared to tie the game early in the third on a play that turned out to be one of several Andersen robberies on the night. A few minutes after the would-be equalizer was overturned upon review for not completely crossing the goal line, Taylor Hall doubled the Hurricanes' advantage as the last to touch the puck in a goal-mouth scramble behind Ullmark.
Carolina weathered the Sens' storm from there as the visitors fired more shots on net in the final frame (13) than they did in the first two combined (9). A late 6-on-4 provided a last gasp for Ottawa, but Andersen and a committed crew of shot-blockers in front of him kept the Senators off the scoresheet.