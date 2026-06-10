Recap: Staal Steers Canes To Series-Tying Game 4 Victory

Carolina's captain scores twice; Bussi makes 18 saves in first career playoff start

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

LAS VEGAS - Led by a pair of goals from Jordan Staal, including a third-period game-winner, the Carolina Hurricanes knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 in Game 4 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

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For the fourth time in as many games, the Canes were the better team to start the night and after being held without a goal to start Games 2 and 3, this time, got rewarded twice in the first 3:28. Logan Stankoven chipped home a rebound to put his team on the front foot just 66 seconds in, followed shortly afterward by linemate Jackson Blake depositing a Taylor Hall cross-crease feed into an open net.

After Mark Stone responded for the hosts, Staal countered with a power-play putback for his first of the night to send the visitors back to their locker room with a 3-1 lead.

However, also following in the footsteps of the previous three battles, the Golden Knights made the most of the second period. Striking twice to even the score, it was anyone's contest going to the third. 

The staring contest lasted 6:32 into the final frame, when Vegas "blinked." An attempted breakout pass instead found Seth Jarvis all alone in the slot, who followed his own rebound to the corner after Carter Hart made the initial save. There, he outdueled multiple Golden Knights as they committed numbers down low, allowing the puck to slip out to Nikolaj Ehlers for a hurried dish across the crease to a falling Staal, and with a desperate wave of his stick, the captain managed to loft the puck over Hart's outstretched glove for a lead his team would not concede.

Vegas' push for a tying tally ran repeatedly into Brandon Bussi, who posted half of his 18 total saves during the third period of his first career playoff start. With an extra attacker on for Vegas and the clock ticking under a minute to go, Ehlers rimmed a puck around the boards to elude the Knights' pressure, and a friendly bounce off the boards sent it skittering into a vacant cage at the other end to seal the Canes' victory.

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Stats & Standouts

  • Brandon Bussi became the third goaltender in NHL history to make his first career playoff start in a Stanley Cup Final and win the contest. The others are Hank Bassen (Game 2 in 1961 w/ DET) and Alfie Moore (Game 1 in 1938 w/ CHI). 
  • Jordan Staal's first-period marker made him the first player in 44 years, and fourth player in the expansion era (since 1968), to score a goal in each of the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final. He joined Mike Bossy (1982 w/ NYI), Steve Payne (1981 w/ MNS), and Johnny Bucyk (4 GP in 1970 w/ BOS). He is the first team captain ever to do so.
  • At 37 years, 272 days old, Staal also became the second player age 37 or older to score at least four goals in a Stanley Cup Final, following Brad Marchand (6 goals in 2025 at 37 years, 37 days).
  • Staal's four-game run has tied the second-longest goal streak in a postseason in franchise history, achieved by Bates Battaglia (2002) and Ray Sheppard (1999). Logan Stankoven’s five-game run earlier this postseason set the record.
  • Speaking of Logan Stankoven, he became the ninth player in NHL history to score at least five game-opening goals in a single playoff year. Only three had more: Sidney Crosby (6 in 2009), Fernando Pisani (6 in 2006) and Bobby Hull (6 in 1962).
  • Stankoven's game-opening goal moved his postseason total to 11 tallies, the second-most in a single postseason for the franchise. Only Rod Brind'Amour (12 in 2006) has had more.
  • Stankoven and Jackson Blake both scored within the first 3:28 of the first period, marking Carolina’s second-fastest two goals to begin a playoff game following Game 5 of the 2024 First Round (3:13).  
  • Taylor Hall logged an assist on Blake's goal, tying the Hurricanes' franchise mark for road points in a single postseason (3-7—10 in 8 GP), joining Ron Francis (10 in 2002) and Cory Stillman (10 in 2006).

They Said It...

Jordan Staal after another crazy game in the series...

“It’s a wild ride, isn’t it? I mean, there’s a lot of emotion, lots of ups and downs. Tonight, I was proud of the group for how we stepped into the third period. We didn’t, obviously, have a great second, and the game was back and forth again. We stuck with kind of what we want to do in the third. We stayed patient and found a way to get one. I thought we did a great job of just grinding the puck and keeping it out of our net. (Brandon Bussi) was a massive part of that. It was a fun game.”

Logan Stankoven discussing third periods, where Carolina pulled away tonight, and has outscored Vegas 10-3 this series…

“I think we’re just playing our game, keeping it simple, and not forcing stuff. For some reason, we have a little bit of a dip in second periods, but our start was great, which is key. It’s always nice to play with the lead. In the third, I thought we’ve been able to push lately and find a way to get the job done.”

Jackson Blake on his captain, Jordan Staal…

“He’s doing it all right now, and it’s a lot of fun to watch. That’s what I think you want your captain to do. He’s done so many good things for us. He’s so good defensively, he’s scoring every night, winning face-offs, penalty killing, on the power play. You name it, he’s doing it. He’s been special and a lot of fun to watch.”

Nikolaj Ehlers reviewing Brandon Bussi’s night…

“He was unbelievable tonight. To go out and put a performance on like that after not playing for a while is impressive. We have confidence in our goalies. He’s been coming to the rink every day with a smiling face and had been working really hard. We knew he was ready, and he showed that.”

Rod Brind'Amour elaborating on Bussi's performance...

“He got a taste of it the other night and kind of just picked up where he left off. We gave up a couple breakaways early, some real breakdowns, but he was just really solid all night. Gotta give him a lot of credit.”

Brandon Bussi after earning his first win in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and if he plans to start Game 5…

“Obviously, it’s cool to help the team win. In regards to the future, whatever happens, I’ll be ready to go…”

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to fly back to Raleigh on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday's Game 5.

Next Game: Thursday, June 11 | SCF, Game 5 vs. Vegas | 8:00 p.m. ET | How To Watch | Tickets | Parking

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