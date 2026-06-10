Recap: Staal Steers Canes To Series-Tying Game 4 Victory

LAS VEGAS - Led by a pair of goals from Jordan Staal, including a third-period game-winner, the Carolina Hurricanes knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 in Game 4 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

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For the fourth time in as many games, the Canes were the better team to start the night and after being held without a goal to start Games 2 and 3, this time, got rewarded twice in the first 3:28. Logan Stankoven chipped home a rebound to put his team on the front foot just 66 seconds in, followed shortly afterward by linemate Jackson Blake depositing a Taylor Hall cross-crease feed into an open net.

After Mark Stone responded for the hosts, Staal countered with a power-play putback for his first of the night to send the visitors back to their locker room with a 3-1 lead.

However, also following in the footsteps of the previous three battles, the Golden Knights made the most of the second period. Striking twice to even the score, it was anyone's contest going to the third.

The staring contest lasted 6:32 into the final frame, when Vegas "blinked." An attempted breakout pass instead found Seth Jarvis all alone in the slot, who followed his own rebound to the corner after Carter Hart made the initial save. There, he outdueled multiple Golden Knights as they committed numbers down low, allowing the puck to slip out to Nikolaj Ehlers for a hurried dish across the crease to a falling Staal, and with a desperate wave of his stick, the captain managed to loft the puck over Hart's outstretched glove for a lead his team would not concede.

Vegas' push for a tying tally ran repeatedly into Brandon Bussi, who posted half of his 18 total saves during the third period of his first career playoff start. With an extra attacker on for Vegas and the clock ticking under a minute to go, Ehlers rimmed a puck around the boards to elude the Knights' pressure, and a friendly bounce off the boards sent it skittering into a vacant cage at the other end to seal the Canes' victory.