Recap: Martinook Plays Hero As Canes Win Wild Game 2

Carolina takes 2-0 lead as series shifts to Ottawa for Game 3

RECAP

© Cato Cataldo/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - After more than 90 minutes of action, Jordan Martinook potted the double-overtime dagger to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators in Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

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While Monday's tilt didn't start with fisticuffs, Logan Stankoven was happy to provide the action in the early going. Minutes after swiping the puck off the Canes' goal line, the Game 1 star opened the scoring once again, slamming home a Taylor Hall setup on the power play at 6:31.

Boasting a healthy shot advantage through the first half of the contest, Carolina eventually capitalized once more to double its lead. Converting a 2-on-1 rush chance, Jordan Staal threaded the needle to Sebastian Aho for a back-door tap-in at 7:50 of the second period.

Three minutes later, though, the Senators found twine for the first time this postseason. That spark yielded a tying tally soon after, and provided momentum that enabled the visitors to hold the Canes at bay through the end of regulation time.

Close calls ensued for both clubs in the first overtime, but none closer than Mark Jankowski's would-be game-winner that was called back for the play being offside in the buildup. In an interesting twist, though, a penalty that was called amid the action still stood, resulting in a penalty shot for Martinook, but his attempt was answered by Ottawa's Linus Ullmark.

As the contest moved into the back half of a second overtime, the Canes' steady forechecking finally bore fruit. K'Andre Miller sent a pass from the blue line to Nikolaj Ehlers in the corner, who quickly curled and found Martinook alone in the high slot. And despite being stymied by Ullmark's glove on his earlier penalty shot, the Canes' alternate captain went back to the same spot, this time whistling a wrister off the post and in to seal the victory.

Back in the Carolina cage, Frederik Andersen stopped 37 of 39 shots as he got the nod for the second straight game.

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Stats & Standouts

  • Jordan Martinook's game-winner marked his first career playoff overtime tally. He also became the third player in franchise history to score the winning goal in a playoff game that required multiple overtimes, joining Sebastian Aho (Game 5 of 2025 R1) and Brock McGinn (Game 7 of 2019 R1).
  • Logan Stankoven opened the scoring and became the fifth player in team history (since relocation) to open a postseason with goals in the first two games, joining Stefan Noesen (2023), Nino Niederreiter (2022), Matt Cullen (2006) and Erik Cole (2002). Only one player in franchise history has posted a longer run: Pat Verbeek (1991 w/ HFD).
  • Sebastian Aho scored his first goal of the 2026 postseason and his 86th career playoff point, tying Valtteri Filppula for the fifth-most playoff points by a Finnish player. The only Finns with more: Jari Kurri (233), Esa Tikkanen (132), Mikko Rantanen (123) and Teemu Selanne (88). 
  • Frederik Andersen's shutout streak finished at 90:47, surpassing Petr Mrazek for the 12th-longest playoff run in franchise history. He is the first goaltender to start a postseason with a shutout streak of 80 or more minutes since Cam Talbot in 2021 (95:45).
  • With Monday's win, the Hurricanes became the first team in NHL history to own a 2-0 lead during its first best-of-seven series in six straight postseasons, breaking a tie with the NY Islanders (1977 – 1981), Chicago Blackhawks (1970 – 1974) and Montreal Canadiens (1965 – 1969; 1951 – 1955) for the lengthiest in League history.

They Said It...

Rod Brind’Amour on his group sticking with it after a wild sequence of events post-regulation…

“We’ve been through a lot, obviously. This is just another thing to add. We make it exciting, that’s for sure. We’ve got a lot to look back on and say, ‘Wow.’ That was another one of those games. I’m just happy for Marty. He’s been one of those guys [who has been here for a while]. It’s nice to see him get that recognition for a game like that.”

Jordan Martinook sharing his range of emotions after being offside to negate the would-have-been Jankowski winner, and not converting on the subsequent penalty shot, before ultimately playing hero…

“I didn’t feel very good about myself after that penalty shot, and that intermission felt very long. But, (scoring the winner) was cool. I’m happy it worked out that way. It didn’t matter who scored, but it was going to be a long night if that penalty shot came back to bite me.”

Jordan Martinook describing his winner…

“I’d be lying if I said I picked my head up and looked and picked the corner. At that point, you’re just trying to put as many pucks on (net) that you can. I felt like we kind of had them on the run a little bit. Fly made a great play to the middle, and I just ripped it. Luckily, it went in.”

Jordan Staal sharing his emotions after seeing the puck go in the net…

“Of course it was (Jordan Martinook). You couldn’t have written it up any better. What a shot. The place was electric. It was super fun and definitely in the memory bank."

Jordan Martinook when asked if doubt started to creep in, given how well Linus Ullmark was playing…

“Yeah, you’re thinking that. But did you see our guy?… (Ullmark) was great tonight. Then you look at Freddie, and they’re going save for save. It was pretty impressive, both of them. You just keep shooting, and hopefully one finds a way.”

Jordan Staal attributing the win to his team’s experience…

“It doesn’t hurt. It’s not getting squirrelly. It’s just staying with the grind and believing in what we’re doing and trusting the process. Guys did that tonight, and it paid off. Sometimes it doesn’t, but tonight it did.”

Jordan Staal continuing on Frederik Andersen…

“Freddie was unbelievable. There was probably one too many saves that he made for us. It was good to see him bounce back and continue to fight for us, and give us a chance to win.”

Freddie Andersen elaborating on how he keeps his composure in a near 100-minute game…

“It’s ‘this moment’, right? Every moment matters in these situations… You just prepare like you would any other shot. Every time you make a save, you get to give the boys a new chance to score.”

Jordan Martinook on defending home ice and earning a 2-0 series lead…

“We did our job. Every home team, you want to hold court in your building. We won our two at home, and now we go up there, and they’re going to try and do the same. So it’s on us to go in there and put our best game forward, and get the next one.”

What's Next?

The Canes are next scheduled to practice on Wednesday before flying to Ottawa for Thursday's Game 3.

Next Game: Thursday, April 23 | Round 1, Game 3 at Ottawa | 7:30 p.m. | How To Watch
Next Home Game\: Monday, April 27 | Round 1, Game 5 vs. Ottawa (\if necessary) | TBD | How To Watch | Tickets | Parking

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