Recap: Martinook Plays Hero As Canes Win Wild Game 2

They Said It...

Rod Brind’Amour on his group sticking with it after a wild sequence of events post-regulation…

“We’ve been through a lot, obviously. This is just another thing to add. We make it exciting, that’s for sure. We’ve got a lot to look back on and say, ‘Wow.’ That was another one of those games. I’m just happy for Marty. He’s been one of those guys [who has been here for a while]. It’s nice to see him get that recognition for a game like that.”

Jordan Martinook sharing his range of emotions after being offside to negate the would-have-been Jankowski winner, and not converting on the subsequent penalty shot, before ultimately playing hero…

“I didn’t feel very good about myself after that penalty shot, and that intermission felt very long. But, (scoring the winner) was cool. I’m happy it worked out that way. It didn’t matter who scored, but it was going to be a long night if that penalty shot came back to bite me.”

Jordan Martinook describing his winner…

“I’d be lying if I said I picked my head up and looked and picked the corner. At that point, you’re just trying to put as many pucks on (net) that you can. I felt like we kind of had them on the run a little bit. Fly made a great play to the middle, and I just ripped it. Luckily, it went in.”

Jordan Staal sharing his emotions after seeing the puck go in the net…

“Of course it was (Jordan Martinook). You couldn’t have written it up any better. What a shot. The place was electric. It was super fun and definitely in the memory bank."

Jordan Martinook when asked if doubt started to creep in, given how well Linus Ullmark was playing…

“Yeah, you’re thinking that. But did you see our guy?… (Ullmark) was great tonight. Then you look at Freddie, and they’re going save for save. It was pretty impressive, both of them. You just keep shooting, and hopefully one finds a way.”

Jordan Staal attributing the win to his team’s experience…

“It doesn’t hurt. It’s not getting squirrelly. It’s just staying with the grind and believing in what we’re doing and trusting the process. Guys did that tonight, and it paid off. Sometimes it doesn’t, but tonight it did.”

Jordan Staal continuing on Frederik Andersen…

“Freddie was unbelievable. There was probably one too many saves that he made for us. It was good to see him bounce back and continue to fight for us, and give us a chance to win.”

Freddie Andersen elaborating on how he keeps his composure in a near 100-minute game…

“It’s ‘this moment’, right? Every moment matters in these situations… You just prepare like you would any other shot. Every time you make a save, you get to give the boys a new chance to score.”

Jordan Martinook on defending home ice and earning a 2-0 series lead…

“We did our job. Every home team, you want to hold court in your building. We won our two at home, and now we go up there, and they’re going to try and do the same. So it’s on us to go in there and put our best game forward, and get the next one.”