Staal 'Doing It All' For Canes In Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS - Ask around the hockey world who is the first person who comes to mind when you think of the Carolina Hurricanes, and a lot of people will point to the head coach, Rod Brind'Amour.

Ask Brind'Amour who they should be saying, and he'll tell you Jordan Staal.

For an organization known around the sports landscape as one with a strong culture inside its locker room — one carefully curated by the current bench boss — the individual responsible for carrying the messaging and ensuring the high standards are upheld is the 37-year-old who has thrust himself into the national spotlight as he's turned back the clock over the first four games of the Stanley Cup Final.

The first player since 1982 to score in the opening four games of a Cup Final, Carolina's captain chipped in with a pair of timely tallies, including the winner, last night. A welcome reward for a leader who has his fingerprints on every facet of the team's performance, the offensive outburst has been a necessary ingredient to keeping his group in the fight.

“He’s doing it all right now, and it’s a lot of fun to watch," Jackson Blake beamed after Tuesday's series-splitting win at T-Mobile Arena. "That’s what I think you want your captain to do. He’s done so many good things for us. He’s so good defensively, he’s scoring every night, winning face-offs, penalty killing, on the power play. You name it, he’s doing it."