Rod Brind'Amour Becomes Fastest Coach In NHL History To 300 Wins

RALEIGH, N.C. - Carolina Hurricanes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour isn't often one to talk about himself, but when it comes to the top coaches in the NHL, he's always part of the conversation.

Saturday's 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils only furthered his status among the league's elite, as he reached his 300th career victory faster than any coach in NHL history, doing so in 488 games - eight fewer than previous record-holder Bruce Boudreau.

Brind'Amour and Boudreau are the only NHL coaches to reach their 300th win in fewer than 500 games behind the bench.

True to form, Brind'Amour was quick to credit his players when asked about the milestone after Saturday's victory.

"Coaching is interesting. You get way too much credit when your team wins, and you just get abused when it doesn't," he said. "It's the group that you have (that makes you successful). I've been blessed, we've talked about it a lot, we've got a really good group. Win or lose, you can count the times on one hand where it wasn't a solid effort. They give you what they can every night, and that's something I take the most pride in."

With a .615 win percentage in his coaching career, Brind'Amour is also just the eighth coach since 2000 to reach his first 300 wins with a single franchise.