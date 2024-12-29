Rod Brind'Amour Becomes Fastest Coach In NHL History To 300 Wins

Canes' bench boss hits benchmark in record 488 games

Rod_1223

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Carolina Hurricanes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour isn't often one to talk about himself, but when it comes to the top coaches in the NHL, he's always part of the conversation.

Saturday's 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils only furthered his status among the league's elite, as he reached his 300th career victory faster than any coach in NHL history, doing so in 488 games - eight fewer than previous record-holder Bruce Boudreau.

Brind'Amour and Boudreau are the only NHL coaches to reach their 300th win in fewer than 500 games behind the bench.

True to form, Brind'Amour was quick to credit his players when asked about the milestone after Saturday's victory.

"Coaching is interesting. You get way too much credit when your team wins, and you just get abused when it doesn't," he said. "It's the group that you have (that makes you successful). I've been blessed, we've talked about it a lot, we've got a really good group. Win or lose, you can count the times on one hand where it wasn't a solid effort. They give you what they can every night, and that's something I take the most pride in."

With a .615 win percentage in his coaching career, Brind'Amour is also just the eighth coach since 2000 to reach his first 300 wins with a single franchise.

Some Notable Moments On The Road To 300...

Oct. 5, 2018: Brind'Amour earned his first head coaching victory as the Canes took a 3-1 win in Columbus.

Apr. 4, 2019: "We're in!" Brind'Amour led the Canes to their first playoff berth since 2009.

Mar. 4, 2021: The franchise icon reached 100 wins in just 173 games.

June 17, 2021: Brind'Amour won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's Coach of the Year.

Feb. 5, 2022: Brind'Amour became the first coach in Canes/Whalers history to coach in an All-Star game.

Jan. 12, 2023: Brind'Amour earned his 200th win as coach in just 330 games.

Apr. 13, 2023: After leading the Canes to consecutive division titles for the first time in team history the year before, Brind'Amour led the Canes to a third consecutive division win.

Apr. 19, 2023: Brind'Amour's 26th postseason win made him the winningest coach in franchise history.

Apr. 16, 2024: The Canes finished the 2023-24 regular season 52-23-7, becoming one of just six teams in NHL history to register three consecutive 50-win seasons.

Apr. 30, 2024: With a Round 1 win over the New York Islanders, Brind'Amour became just the second head coach in NHL history to win at least one playoff round in each of his first six seasons.

