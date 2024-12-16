Rod Brind'Amour Awarded Membership To Order Of The Long Leaf Pine Society

RALEIGH, N.C. - Rod Brind'Amour is a legend of the Carolina Hurricanes organization. That's not news.

Captain of the Stanley Cup-winning team, amongst the team's all-time leaders in many categories as a player, already one of the most successful coaches in franchise history - the list goes on and on.

But on Sunday his reach was recognized well beyond the Canes and the sport of hockey, as North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper presented Brind'Amour with membership to the Order of the Long Leaf Pine - awarded to persons who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.

Cooper made the announcement in the team's locker room following the win, taking a moment to congratulate the coach and share with the group exactly what the honor means.

"What he's meant to North Carolina has been extraordinary. As a player, as a coach, as a parent, [and with] his involvement in youth hockey," the state's governor listed. "When you think about all of the jobs that the Carolina Hurricanes have brought to North Carolina and their success - and the interest (that they've created), seeing all these families coming out here - this guy has created a culture of winning, working hard, and getting rewarded for your hard work."