Rod Brind'Amour Awarded Membership To Order Of The Long Leaf Pine Society

Award given by NC Governor to those "who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments"

12.15.24 RBA
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Rod Brind'Amour is a legend of the Carolina Hurricanes organization. That's not news.

Captain of the Stanley Cup-winning team, amongst the team's all-time leaders in many categories as a player, already one of the most successful coaches in franchise history - the list goes on and on.

But on Sunday his reach was recognized well beyond the Canes and the sport of hockey, as North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper presented Brind'Amour with membership to the Order of the Long Leaf Pine - awarded to persons who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.

Cooper made the announcement in the team's locker room following the win, taking a moment to congratulate the coach and share with the group exactly what the honor means.

"What he's meant to North Carolina has been extraordinary. As a player, as a coach, as a parent, [and with] his involvement in youth hockey," the state's governor listed. "When you think about all of the jobs that the Carolina Hurricanes have brought to North Carolina and their success - and the interest (that they've created), seeing all these families coming out here - this guy has created a culture of winning, working hard, and getting rewarded for your hard work."

Brind'Amour joins legendary Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and longtime UNC men's basketball coach Roy Williams - who will be receiving his next week - as sports coaches to receive the honor.

Of course, in his typical fashion, the Canes' coach tried to deflect credit and shine a light on those around him.

"We've got such a good group and being singled out for something that I've done... I haven't done anything, I was part of a group of great people all along and I've just been here the longest," Brind'Amour teased. "It's a great honor. That's all I really can say. I'm humbled and grateful."

Cooper has been a devout Canes fan for many years, seeing firsthand the franchise go from being the new sports team on the block to a championship-winning organization now valued at over $1 billion.

"He brought us a Stanley Cup when he played in 2006 and I had season tickets. I watched every game, almost, and every game in the playoffs. It was just so exciting and now as a coach, he has put us in [the playoffs] every single year," Cooper continued.

Additionally recognizing Brind'Amour's work with youth hockey in the area, the head coach is now officially an honorary North Carolina “Ambassador”.

To learn more about the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society, click here.

