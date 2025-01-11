Recap: Tokarski, Canes Shut Out Canucks

RALEIGH, N.C. - Dustin Tokarski made 14 saves to record his third career shutout while Jordan Staal (1G, 1A) and Andrei Svechnikov (1G) extended their point streaks, helping the Carolina Hurricanes blank the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 at Lenovo Center on Friday.
Fresh off his fourth career hat trick on Thursday, Staal opened the scoring in Friday's relatively low-event game with a seeing-eye shot from the slot at 14:41 of the first period. Svechnikov followed up early in the second, putting in the hard work below the goal line before cutting to the front of the net and tucking a shot into the top corner at 1:37 of the frame.
Carolina conceded a pair of power plays in the third period but the league's second-ranked penalty kill continued to hold the Canucks off the board. Vancouver's 14 shots are the least allowed in a game by the Hurricanes this season.
Tokarski's shutout is his first since March 18, 2022, when he posted a 24-save effort for Buffalo in a 1-0 win in Calgary.