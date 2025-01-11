Recap: Tokarski, Canes Shut Out Canucks

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour describing the victory...

"It was a weird game. Not a lot going on and once we got ahead, we were fine with that. I think it's a lot of hockey and that's a product of poor scheduling if you ask me. You jam all of these games in and you could tell the tank was on E. We dug in and then a couple of plays were the difference in the game. Obviously, Svech had that great play, that individual effort and our penalty killers blocked some shots."

Jordan Staal further elaborating on the team having 28 blocked shots tonight...

"(Jordan Martinook) was eating some and our D-corps was great. We had some great [penalty] kills, I think that's the reason why we ate so many. I think our PK was big, just not giving them any momentum and obviously (Dustin Tokarski) finished off the rest."

Jordan Staal showing love to Tokarski...

"He's solid. He's pretty calm back there. You can have a good feeling about him. He eats pucks when he needs to and he's been there for us. He's been really good."

Dustin Tokarski on what made his third career shutout possible...

"Five shots a period and an unbelievable penalty kill. I just needed to stay focused and do my job. The guys took care of the rest... It's fun playing behind this group. They give it their all. They sacrifice their bodies. They're on the forecheck and puck possession all day. When the other team gets a power play, the guys are unbelievable out there. It was a lot of fun tonight."