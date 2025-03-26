Recap: Saros, Preds Spoil Canes' Homecoming

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour after the loss...

"Tip your hat to their goalie. Let's give him some credit. That guy won them the game tonight. End of story."

Rod Brind'Amour sharing some more thoughts...

"I think they capitalized when they needed to and Saros was elite tonight... I liked our game tonight. I can't complain. [There were] a couple of things I think we'd like to do differently, but overall, I think we gave up 15 shots."

Rod Brind'Amour, continuing...

"We just didn't capitalize. If we score on a couple of those [looks], the game looks a lot different."

Taylor Hall giving his thought process on the defeat...

"It was a pretty good game. There's always things to correct. If you're on for a goal against, you always feel a little culpable. There's something you could have done better at the end of the day. Considering three games in four days with some travel, we had some juice and we controlled play a lot of the night. They're a plucky team and they're not going to give in. It's a tough one to lose. You think you deserve a better result, but sometimes the score is what it is."

Sebastian Aho shouldering the blame for his line's lack of production...

"It's been the case for a while now for our line. We're creating a bunch and getting good looks, but obviously, it doesn't matter. Other guys have been bailing us out as of late. We've had some good wins as of late, but as a top line, we've got to produce... We need to score goals. We probably had five Grade-A [chances], at least. You've got to be able to find those and put the puck in the net."