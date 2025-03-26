Recap: Saros, Preds Spoil Canes' Homecoming

RALEIGH, N.C. - Coming off a 3-1-0 road swing over the last 11 days, the Carolina Hurricanes hit a speed bump in their return to Lenovo Center as Juuse Saros' 34 saves helped the Nashville Predators steal a 3-1 victory on Thursday.
A bright start for the Hurricanes was dampened early in the first period as a tough-luck tally on the power play gave Nashville a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes. Four minutes into the second, Luke Evangelista's first of two on the night doubled the Preds' lead.
Two minutes later, though, Carolina clawed back through Taylor Hall's fourth goal in two games. The 33-year-old found twine on a partial power-play breakaway, cutting across the crease and tucking the puck past Saros' pad.
The Canes' push elevated from there, resulting in a 27-8 shot advantage through 40 minutes, but the hosts couldn't find another route past Saros. Just past the 12-minute mark of the third period, Evangelista bagged a dagger to double Nashville's lead and seal his team's win.
Pyotr Kochetkov suffered consecutive regulation losses between the pipes for just the second time this season, allowing three goals on 16 shots.