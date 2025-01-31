Recap: Rantanen Scores, Suzuki Debuts In Canes' Win Over Blackhawks

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the win...

"It wasn't pretty, but we had some good segments in there. We were able to get ahead, and I guess - I don't want to say 'stop playing,' but we kind of hung around. But yeah, considering what we were missing, and having a couple guys who were not feeling 100%, that's for sure, we gutted it out and we'll move on."

Rod Brind'Amour on Mikko Rantanen scoring his first goal with the Canes...

"He wants to come in here and help contribute right away, and you know you've got to be on the scoresheet, that's what everyone's looking at. And now he has, he's got his goal. He was impactful, he could have had a couple tonight. He was really good, and it's nice to see him get that and now he doesn't have to worry about it.

Mikko Rantanen on how he is adjusting after the trade...

"It's getting better every day. After every skate we have, the more time I hang out with the guys and after every game, it's going to feel more comfortable and comfortable. Just a really good team, I can tell that right away, so I'm obviously happy to play in a good team."

Ryan Suzuki on his whirlwind debut day...

"I didn't really get to think about it. I feel like if I had had a night to sleep on it, I probably would have worked myself up a little bit. It was nice to just get here and get onto the ice."

Juha Jaaska on notching his first career multi-point game...

"Maybe in the first games I wouldn't have been able to do that, but now I've built some poise. I don't try to push too much, don't rush and relax a little more, enjoy playing."