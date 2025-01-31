Recap: Rantanen Scores, Suzuki Debuts In Canes' Win Over Blackhawks

Canes extend their point streak to seven games despite playing with just 17 skaters

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Forward Mikko Rantanen etched his first goal with his new team on Thursday, playing a pivotal role in the Carolina Hurricanes' 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

It was a whirlwind day for Rod Brind'Amour's group, who went into battle without Sebastian Aho and Taylor Hall due to an illness spread throughout the locker room. Although they had Jack Roslovic, who missed Tuesday's win in New York because of that same bug, the team had to recall 2019 first-round draft pick Ryan Suzuki to round out their still-shorthanded lineup.

Playing in his first NHL game after 199 in the American Hockey League, the longtime prospect watched his team nab the first goal of the night, a shorthanded connection between once Wolves teammate Juha Jaaska and Seth Jarvis.

Chicago would counter before the conclusion of the first frame, but Carolina picked up right where they left off in the front half of the second stanza. Roslovic had a dazzling setup to bring Rantanen's first in Raleigh to light and just 67 seconds later, Jaccob Slavin doubled the team's insurance.

The insurance proved to be necessary because the lone goal for the remainder of the contest belonged to 2023 first-overall selection Connor Bedard, who made it a one-goal game. That would be as close as Chicago would get, though, as Pyotr Kochetkov kept the door closed from there and improved to 19-9-3 after stopping 18 of his 20 shots faced.

Stats & Standouts

  • Before the action got underway tonight, goaltender Frederik Andersen was honored pre-game with a ceremony celebrating his accomplishment of 500 games played. Flanked by family and teammates, "Zilla" was presented with several gifts, including a piece of art made completely of LEGOs (a Danish invention), a custom helmet by his longtime mask designer DaveArt, and of course, a silver stick.
  • After parts of five seasons in the AHL from 2020-2025, Ryan Suzuki made his NHL debut on Thursday, skating in 6:12. With Suzuki's appearance, each of Carolina's first-round picks since 2010 has now gone on to play at least one game for the club.
  • Juha Jaaska recorded his first multi-point game in the NHL posting two helpers on goals by Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slavin to lead all skaters in the contest. He's the 18th Hurricane to log two or more points in a game this season.
  • Speaking of Seth Jarvis, his third shorthanded goal of the season moves him into a tie for second among all NHL skaters. Only Florida's Sam Reinhart (5) has more this season.
  • With that goal, Jarvis also reached the 20-goal mark for the second time in his career. He is the fifth player in Canes team history (since relocation) to record multiple 20-goal seasons before turning 23, joining Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, Jeff Skinner and Eric Staal.
  • Mikko Rantanen's first goal with the Hurricanes gives him points in back-to-back games since his debut on Jan. 25. His 26 tallies rank seventh among all NHLers.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the win...

"It wasn't pretty, but we had some good segments in there. We were able to get ahead, and I guess - I don't want to say 'stop playing,' but we kind of hung around. But yeah, considering what we were missing, and having a couple guys who were not feeling 100%, that's for sure, we gutted it out and we'll move on."

Rod Brind'Amour on Mikko Rantanen scoring his first goal with the Canes...

"He wants to come in here and help contribute right away, and you know you've got to be on the scoresheet, that's what everyone's looking at. And now he has, he's got his goal. He was impactful, he could have had a couple tonight. He was really good, and it's nice to see him get that and now he doesn't have to worry about it.

Mikko Rantanen on how he is adjusting after the trade...

"It's getting better every day. After every skate we have, the more time I hang out with the guys and after every game, it's going to feel more comfortable and comfortable. Just a really good team, I can tell that right away, so I'm obviously happy to play in a good team."

Ryan Suzuki on his whirlwind debut day...

"I didn't really get to think about it. I feel like if I had had a night to sleep on it, I probably would have worked myself up a little bit. It was nice to just get here and get onto the ice."

Juha Jaaska on notching his first career multi-point game...

"Maybe in the first games I wouldn't have been able to do that, but now I've built some poise. I don't try to push too much, don't rush and relax a little more, enjoy playing."

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday and will return to game action on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

Next Game: Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. Los Angeles | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

