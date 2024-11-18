Recap: Necas Nets 4 Points As Canes Beat Blues

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by Martin Necas (2G, 2A) and Eric Robinson (1G, 2A), the Carolina Hurricanes won their second game in as many nights with a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues during Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

A slow start cost the Canes early as St. Louis took a 1-0 lead 6:05 into the contest, but Andrei Svechnikov potted a power-play marker in the final minute of the first frame to knot things up heading into the second. Necas extended his career-best point streak to 13 games with the primary assist on the play, sending a seam pass from the left circle to the tape of Svechnikov for a tap-in at the right post.

Just 41 seconds of game time later (but with an intermission in the middle), Robinson grabbed the eventual game-winner as he deposited a Dmitry Orlov rebound at 0:16 of the second stanza. Robinson then served as the setup man for Necas' insurance tally at 12:26, weaving through the neutral zone before sending a pass to the slot that #88 tucked home to double Carolina's lead.

With the Canes carrying play in the third, Necas picked up his second goal and fourth point of the night at 16:47 with a laser from the left circle on a set faceoff play with Robinson and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Returning to the crease after missing last night's contest with an injury, Pyotr Kochetkov turned in an outstanding 29-save showing to notch his ninth win in 11 starts this season.