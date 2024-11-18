Recap: Necas Nets 4 Points As Canes Beat Blues

Carolina wins seventh straight home game, completes back-to-back sweep

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by Martin Necas (2G, 2A) and Eric Robinson (1G, 2A), the Carolina Hurricanes won their second game in as many nights with a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues during Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

A slow start cost the Canes early as St. Louis took a 1-0 lead 6:05 into the contest, but Andrei Svechnikov potted a power-play marker in the final minute of the first frame to knot things up heading into the second. Necas extended his career-best point streak to 13 games with the primary assist on the play, sending a seam pass from the left circle to the tape of Svechnikov for a tap-in at the right post.

Just 41 seconds of game time later (but with an intermission in the middle), Robinson grabbed the eventual game-winner as he deposited a Dmitry Orlov rebound at 0:16 of the second stanza. Robinson then served as the setup man for Necas' insurance tally at 12:26, weaving through the neutral zone before sending a pass to the slot that #88 tucked home to double Carolina's lead.

With the Canes carrying play in the third, Necas picked up his second goal and fourth point of the night at 16:47 with a laser from the left circle on a set faceoff play with Robinson and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Returning to the crease after missing last night's contest with an injury, Pyotr Kochetkov turned in an outstanding 29-save showing to notch his ninth win in 11 starts this season.

Stats & Standouts

  • The latest episode of The Martin Necas Show featured his second four-point game of the season, including his team-leading 10th and 11th goals of the campaign. He now has points in 13 straight games and his average of 1.72 points per game ranks third in the NHL at the time of publishing. Necas has posted 10 goals and 17 assists during his current streak.
  • Necas is approaching history - now tied for the franchise's fifth-longest point streak, the 25-year-old is also one game shy of equaling the longest streak since the team relocated to Raleigh. He became the fastest player to record 30 points in franchise history on Sunday, doing so in 17 games to best Eric Staal's benchmark of 18 games, set in 2005-06.
  • On Necas' opposite wing, Eric Robinson continued his steady production with his second multi-point effort of the year and third three-point performance of his career. With 12 points in 17 games, Robinson has yet to go more than two games without registering a point in 2024-25.
  • Andrei Svechnikov is similarly enjoying a consistent start to the season after getting the Canes on the board with a power-play goal late in the first period. The 24-year-old has picked up at least one point in all but four games this year and ranks second on the team with 16 points (6G, 10A) in 17 games.
  • After dropping their home opener to Tampa Bay on Oct. 11, the Canes have rattled off seven straight wins on home ice - the longest home winning streak of any NHL club this season.

They Said It...

Eric Robinson on the team not coming out of the gates the way they wanted to, but finding a way to create momentum late in the first...

"It's a back-to-back. It's tough, but it's really no excuse. [We were] maybe a little sluggish and [it wasn't] the first we wanted, but the power play comes up with a big one there and that's huge. You need that sometimes. You're not always going to have your A-game, but you got to find ways to win in this league."

Martin Necas discussing his historic start...

"Obviously when things are going your way, you're in the zone. That's what I'm feeling. I'm trying to get there and stay there as long as I can. We've talked about confidence and you try to bring it each night. It's not about just one guy, obviously. We're outplaying teams at five-on-five and that's huge."

Rod Brind'Amour when asked to reflect on the team's 13-4 start and if he feels the team is surprising people...

"It was clear, everyone was saying we were going to fall off. It's still early in the year, but I like our group. I know we have a lot of guys in here that get how the game needs to be played on a daily basis. The new people we brought in to fill the spots that were left are buying into it and that's why we are where we are at this point."

Postgame Quotes: Rod Brind'Amour

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to be off on Monday before practicing and traveling to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Next Game: Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Philadelphia | 7:30 p.m.

Next Home Game: Monday, Nov. 25 vs. Dallas | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking

