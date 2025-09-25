Recap: Late Surge Lifts Cats Past Canes

They Said It...

Nikolaj Ehlers following his first appearance with the team...

"I liked the way that we played in the first two periods. We put a lot of pressure on them and gave them nothing. I've played against this team enough to know that that's the identity of this team, and we did that for 40 minutes."

Nikolaj Ehlers on his first game with Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis...

"You want to lay a foundation in practice, but ultimately, it's the games that you find that chemistry, and you learn how to play with each other. I think we did a lot of good things today, but also a lot of shifts where nothing was happening at all. That's also part of playing in the NHL. We've got some work to do."

Sebastian Aho on the team’s performance…

"Brutal third period, but at least we got the lesson on how not to play hockey in the third period. Obviously, this time of year, it doesn’t really matter, but the good thing is we can get some clips and some talking points out of the third period. We had plenty of chances to put the game away…"

Rod Brind’Amour on the outcome…

"It sucks to play a game like that and lose. But there’s a reason we lost, too. We could’ve walked out of that game and won 5-2, and still didn’t have a very good segment in there. Now, it’s obvious, so we can hammer home the point a little more. It’s great that that game doesn’t count."

Rod Brind'Amour appreciating the sell-out crowd and the Canes Community Game initiatives...

"I think it's really important... The fan base and the Hurricanes, we have a great relationship. Anything we can do to show our appreciation is special, so I'm glad that we do it."