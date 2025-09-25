Recap: Late Surge Lifts Cats Past Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. - A largely dominant display by the Carolina Hurricanes crumbled in the third period on Wednesday as they fell to the Florida Panthers, 4-2, during the Canes' annual Community Benefit Game.
GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS
A capacity crowd came ready to party, and just past the halfway point of the first period, they got their wish. As Ryan Suzuki opened the scoring with a deft deflection of Mike Reilly's wrister from range, Givani Smith simultaneously dropped the gloves with Ben Harpur, electrifying the locals.
Six minutes later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi extended Carolina's lead with a quick snap shot from the slot off an Andrei Svechnikov feed from behind the goal line.
But thanks in large part to some stellar stops from Daniil Tarasov (47 svs) that kept the Panthers in the game, Florida found late life with a seeing-eye shot early in the third. From there, three goals in the final four minutes lifted the visitors to victory.
Frederik Andersen stopped all eight shots he faced in the first 40 minutes, before Amir Miftakhov took over with four saves on seven shots in relief.