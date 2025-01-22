Recap: Kotkaniemi, Kochetkov Lift Canes To Third Straight Win

They Said It...

Brent Burns on there not being a lot of opportunity to create offense, but the Canes still finding a way...

"We knew that they play a hard game. There's not a lot of room and they're obviously one of the top teams for a reason. We expected that. After the second period, shots were 10-10 (13-11*). It seemed a little more exciting, a little more back-and-forth than that, but we knew they're a very detailed team, obviously. Pete (DeBoer) takes control of a team and gets them dialed in, so we expected that."

Rod Brind'Amour on what he saw from Kotkaniemi, his line, and Pyotr Kochetkov tonight...

"Noticable on the offense, which is great. That was a great shot there on the one goal and driving the net, being heavy [on the other]. He's a big kid. When you get him doing that kind of stuff, he's very noticeable. I thought that line was probably our best line, in general. They were pretty solid. Obviously, our goaltending was great tonight. That's the difference."

Rod Brind'Amour shedding more light on Kochetkov...

"He had three or four [big saves]. Really, it was the same story as last night, where you've got a guy all alone in front and he was able to shut it down for us. That's the position. We talk about it over and over and over. If our guy can be better than the other guy at the other end, we're usually in good shape."