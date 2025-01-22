Recap: Kotkaniemi, Kochetkov Lift Canes To Third Straight Win

DALLAS - Two goals from Jesperi Kotkaniemi and 22 saves from Pyotr Kochetkov helped the Carolina Hurricanes take a 2-1 decision over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday. The Canes have now won three straight contests, including two in the last two nights.
GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES
It took nearly 40 minutes for two of the best defensive teams in the NHL to find the game's first goal, and fortunately for Carolina, it came off the stick of Kotkaniemi at 17:07 of the second stanza. Scoring for the second straight game, Carolina's #82 took a seam pass from Martin Necas before wiring a wrist shot under the crossbar from the right circle.
The Stars mounted a third-period push and tied the game midway through the frame, but Kotkaniemi responded 24 seconds later as he redirected a Sean Walker centering pass for his second go-ahead goal of the contest.
Kochetkov stymied the Stars' remaining opportunities to earn his second consecutive win between the pipes and extend his personal point streak to four games (3-0-1).