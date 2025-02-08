Recap: Jarvis, Aho Help Canes Hit Break On A High Note 

Five Carolina skaters record multiple points in win over Utah

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - In their final game before representing their respective countries at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Seth Jarvis (2G, 2A) and Sebastian Aho (2G, 1A) sparked the Carolina Hurricanes to a rousing 7-3 victory over the Utah Hockey Club at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Jalen Chatfield, who also posted multiple points in the win, brought Carolina's season-high crowd of 19,005 to its feet with the game's first goal midway through the first. After breaking up a Utah rush in the Carolina zone, Chatfield raced through the neutral zone to join Jordan Staal on a 2-on-1 and buried a feed from the captain at 10:09.

Utah responded late in the frame with a power-play goal to knot the score heading into the second, but Jarvis' first of the night, a power-play one-timer from the top of the left circle, restored the Canes' lead at 6:25 of the middle frame. Jarvis' goal was Carolina's first man-advantage marker since Jan. 23, snapping an 0-for-14 skid on the power play.

Jarvis' impact grew from there - two minutes after his own goal, No. 24 forced a Karel Vejmelka turnover to Aho, who deftly deked past the Utah netminder to make it 3-1 in favor of the Canes. A Clayton Keller breakaway soon brought Utah back within a goal, and an ensuing power play for the visitors further threatened Carolina's lead, but Jarvis and Aho teamed up again for a slick shorthanded strike at 14:14. Putting an exclamation point on the period, Jarvis made it a multi-goal night with a breakaway bid of his own to open the Canes' largest lead of the night.

In the third period, Keller tacked on another power-play goal for Utah to bring the game back to a two-goal gap, but a Jordan Martinook empty-netter and a late Jack Roslovic marker cemented the Canes' victory.

After suffering the loss in Winnipeg earlier this week, Pyotr Kochetkov returned to the win column with a season-high 36 saves on 39 shots.

UTA at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Sebastian Aho's 43rd career multi-goal game helped him become the fifth active player to record 20+ goals in each of his first nine seasons, joining Alex Ovechkin, Patrick Kane, John Tavares and Auston Matthews.
  • Aho's nine 20-tally campaigns are tied with Eric Staal for the second-most in franchise history behind Ron Francis (14). He also joins those two as the only three Hurricanes/Whalers with at least 20 multi-goal periods in their careers - Staal recorded 25 such frames, while Francis put up 20.
  • Seth Jarvis picked up his second four-point performance in 16 days on Saturday, becoming the only NHL player to record four or more points in multiple games in 2025. Only Nathan MacKinnon (4), Travis Konecny (3), Kyle Connor (3), Brayden Point (3) and new teammate Mikko Rantanen (3) have more four-point games this season.
  • Jarvis also leads the Hurricanes with five games of three or more points in 2024-25 (excluding Rantanen, who recorded each of his with Colorado).
  • Leading the Hurricanes with 22 goals scored with the team this season, Jarvis also potted his 10th and 11 tallies at Lenovo Center since the calendar flipped to 2025 and owns the most home-ice goals by any NHL player in that span.
  • Since debuting in 2021-22, Jarvis has posted five three-point periods, tying Sebastian Aho for the most by a Hurricane in that span.
  • With a goal and an assist, Jalen Chatfield picked up his third multi-point game of the campaign and the eighth of his career. Posting 13 points thus far in 2024-25, Chatfield sits just nine points shy of matching his career high of 22, set last season.
  • Forward Jack Roslovic celebrated a milestone moment amidst the win, skating in his 500th career game and marking the occasion with his 19th goal of the season in the third period. The 28-year-old needs just three more goals to match his career-high 22 tallies from 2021-22.
  • Meanwhile, on the blue line, Scott Morrow appeared in his first regular-season game at Lenovo Center after his first three career contests came on the road. Morrow skated in a season-high 12:11, logging one shot on net and blocking one the other way.
  • Morrow's home debut came at the unfortunate expense of Mikko Rantanen, who missed a game for the first time as a Hurricane with a lower-body injury sustained in Thursday's contest in Minnesota. Rod Brind'Amour said postgame that the star forward's injury is not of the long-term or serious variety, though his status for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off is unknown at this point.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the win...

"No one's going to remember the game in two weeks, but I think when you have this time off, it's nice to end on a positive note. What we've gone through the last few games, where we've played well and got nothing to show for it, especially for (Aho, Chatfield, and Jarvis), they finally got rewarded for the work they've put in the last little while."

Rod Brind'Amour when asked about Seth Jarvis' four-point game and the momentum it gives him going to the 4 Nations tournament...

"If you're watching [that tape], you'd be on any team. The type of plays that were made, they weren't like it banked in off of something, they were high-end plays. That's what he can do, but he can also do the other kind of things. It's kind of a no-brainer for him to be on that team."

Seth Jarvis on the importance of earning a win like this after a tough three-game stretch...

"We came out and played well. It's been a tough little sledding for us from a playing-together standpoint. To get that [win] for us and to see some pucks go in and get a little luck our way, it was nice... It's nice to know what you're doing is working and that it's going to come. When you go on a road trip and get one goal as a team, it's tough. So to come back and put up seven is definitely a good way to end it."

Sebastian Aho reflecting on a roller coaster last two weeks, now that the team has arrived at the 4 Nations Face-Off break...

"Obviously the team went through quite a bit there with the trades and had a little bug going in the room too. You just try to prepare each and every night and try to take care of the business every day. It probably wasn't the best circumstances at all times, but I thought we could have done a better job in some of the areas in the games. I don't think we played that bad in the last three games. We obviously lost every single one of them, but sometimes that's the way it goes, that's hockey. This one was a big win to start the break on a good note."

Postgame Quotes: Rod Brind'Amour

What's Next?

The Canes begin their 4 Nations Face-Off break immediately following the game. They'll return to practice as a team on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Next Game: Saturday, Feb. 22 at Toronto | 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, Feb. 27 vs. Buffalo | 7:00 p.m. | Whalers Night | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

News Feed

Canes Assign Jaaska and Morrow To Chicago

Projected Lineup: February 8 vs. Utah

Preview: February 8 vs. Utah

Recap: Canes Bottled Up By Minnesota

Projected Lineup: February 6 at Minnesota

Preview: February 6 at Minnesota

A Midseason Check-In On The Chicago Wolves

Recap: Special Teams 'The Difference' In Shutout Loss To Jets

Projected Lineup: February 4 at Winnipeg

Preview: February 4 at Winnipeg

Canes Recall Scott Morrow From Chicago

Canes Recall Riley Stillman From Chicago Wolves

Recap: Canes' Point Streak Snapped By Kings

Canes Assign Riley Stillman To Chicago Wolves

Projected Lineup: February 1 vs. Los Angeles

Preview: February 1 vs. Los Angeles

Canes Recall Ryan Suzuki From Chicago Wolves

Suzuki's Long Road To The NHL Pays Off With Whirlwind Debut