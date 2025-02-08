Recap: Jarvis, Aho Help Canes Hit Break On A High Note 

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the win...

"No one's going to remember the game in two weeks, but I think when you have this time off, it's nice to end on a positive note. What we've gone through the last few games, where we've played well and got nothing to show for it, especially for (Aho, Chatfield, and Jarvis), they finally got rewarded for the work they've put in the last little while."

Rod Brind'Amour when asked about Seth Jarvis' four-point game and the momentum it gives him going to the 4 Nations tournament...

"If you're watching [that tape], you'd be on any team. The type of plays that were made, they weren't like it banked in off of something, they were high-end plays. That's what he can do, but he can also do the other kind of things. It's kind of a no-brainer for him to be on that team."

Seth Jarvis on the importance of earning a win like this after a tough three-game stretch...

"We came out and played well. It's been a tough little sledding for us from a playing-together standpoint. To get that [win] for us and to see some pucks go in and get a little luck our way, it was nice... It's nice to know what you're doing is working and that it's going to come. When you go on a road trip and get one goal as a team, it's tough. So to come back and put up seven is definitely a good way to end it."

Sebastian Aho reflecting on a roller coaster last two weeks, now that the team has arrived at the 4 Nations Face-Off break...

"Obviously the team went through quite a bit there with the trades and had a little bug going in the room too. You just try to prepare each and every night and try to take care of the business every day. It probably wasn't the best circumstances at all times, but I thought we could have done a better job in some of the areas in the games. I don't think we played that bad in the last three games. We obviously lost every single one of them, but sometimes that's the way it goes, that's hockey. This one was a big win to start the break on a good note."