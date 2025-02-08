Recap: Jarvis, Aho Help Canes Hit Break On A High Note 

RALEIGH, N.C. - In their final game before representing their respective countries at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Seth Jarvis (2G, 2A) and Sebastian Aho (2G, 1A) sparked the Carolina Hurricanes to a rousing 7-3 victory over the Utah Hockey Club at Lenovo Center on Saturday.
Jalen Chatfield, who also posted multiple points in the win, brought Carolina's season-high crowd of 19,005 to its feet with the game's first goal midway through the first. After breaking up a Utah rush in the Carolina zone, Chatfield raced through the neutral zone to join Jordan Staal on a 2-on-1 and buried a feed from the captain at 10:09.
Utah responded late in the frame with a power-play goal to knot the score heading into the second, but Jarvis' first of the night, a power-play one-timer from the top of the left circle, restored the Canes' lead at 6:25 of the middle frame. Jarvis' goal was Carolina's first man-advantage marker since Jan. 23, snapping an 0-for-14 skid on the power play.
Jarvis' impact grew from there - two minutes after his own goal, No. 24 forced a Karel Vejmelka turnover to Aho, who deftly deked past the Utah netminder to make it 3-1 in favor of the Canes. A Clayton Keller breakaway soon brought Utah back within a goal, and an ensuing power play for the visitors further threatened Carolina's lead, but Jarvis and Aho teamed up again for a slick shorthanded strike at 14:14. Putting an exclamation point on the period, Jarvis made it a multi-goal night with a breakaway bid of his own to open the Canes' largest lead of the night.
In the third period, Keller tacked on another power-play goal for Utah to bring the game back to a two-goal gap, but a Jordan Martinook empty-netter and a late Jack Roslovic marker cemented the Canes' victory.
After suffering the loss in Winnipeg earlier this week, Pyotr Kochetkov returned to the win column with a season-high 36 saves on 39 shots.