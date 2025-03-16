Recap: Jankowski, Kochetkov Help Canes Shut Out Flyers

Netminder records 10th career shutout; Morrow nets first NHL goal

RECAP

© Denis Kennedy

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

PHILADELPHIA - Led by two goals from Mark Jankowski and a 26-save shutout showing from Pyotr Kochetkov, the Carolina Hurricanes thumped the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday to notch their seventh straight victory.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Despite playing in Raleigh fewer than 24 hours earlier, the Canes captured early control with a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes on Saturday. Sebastian Aho netted the team's first of the night just before the midway point of the opening frame, depositing a rebound after Jackson Blake had created the initial chance.

Seven minutes later, Jankowski's third as a Hurricane doubled the advantage following some strong work on the rush from Eric Robinson.

Rolling the momentum into the second stanza, Taylor Hall put his team up by three with a power-play goal just 19 seconds in. Jankowski's second of the night, a short-side snipe from the left circle, arrived at 13:15 to help the visitors to a dominant four-goal lead.

Carolina limited Philadelphia to just four shots in the final frame, and Scott Morrow put the icing on the cake with his first NHL goal in his eighth career game as he finished a Logan Stankoven rebound in the final minute of play.

Kochetkov's shutout marks the 10th of his career and stretches his own win streak to five games.

CAR at PHI | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Mark Jankowski has now scored four goals in four games since joining the Hurricanes on March 7, which ranks T-2nd among all NHLers in that span. No other player traded at this year's deadline has more than three goals with his new club.
  • Jankowski also became the first NHL player on record (since 1997-98) to score on each of his first four shots on goal with any team.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov picked up his 10th career shutout, five more than any other goaltender selected in the 2019 NHL Draft. He has now recorded at least five consecutive victories for the second time this season (third time in his career) after rattling off seven in a row from Oct. 24 - Nov. 11.
  • All three Carolina rookies - Jackson Blake (1A), Scott Morrow (1G) and Logan Stankoven (1A) - recorded a point on Saturday, marking the first time this season that three first-year players have found the scoresheet in the same game for the Hurricanes. Only San Jose (4) has had more rookies post at least a point in the same game this season.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere chipped in two helpers on Saturday to become the fourth player from the 2012 NHL Draft to reach the 300-assist milestone, joining Morgan Rielly (418), Filip Forsberg (352) and former Cane Teuvo Teravainen (340).
  • Sebastian Aho tallied his 25th goal of the season in the first period, tying Ron Francis for the most 25-goal campaigns in franchise history (7). The Canes' alternate captain has hit that benchmark in four consecutive campaigns and in seven of his nine total NHL seasons.
  • Taylor Hall (1G, 1A) notched his first multi-point game since joining the Hurricanes and is up to three goals and four assists with his new club.
  • Brent Burns skated in his 910th consecutive game on Saturday, tying former San Jose Sharks teammate Patrick Marleau for the fifth-longest stretch of consecutive games played in NHL history. Burns could surpass Marleau on that list when the Canes visit San Jose, where they spent 540 games together, on Thursday.
  • Carolina stretched its winning streak to seven games for the second time this season, marking just the third time in franchise history that the team has recorded multiple seven-game win streaks in a single season (2005-06, 2022-23).

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour summarizing the win...

"Kooch was really good. That's stating the obvious. He made a few saves early in the game, especially the first period, where if they go in, it's a different game. We had a couple of good individual efforts... Blakey on the first goal and I thought we just played solid, not giving up a whole heck of a lot and capitalizing when we had our chances."

Mark Jankowski when asked to describe his hot start with the team...

"I feel like it's just coming to me right now. [I'm] playing with great players, obviously, we're a great team. We're having the puck a lot right now. We're playing well as a team. Luckily, it's finding me right now, and I'm able to finish them."

Scott Morrow after his first NHL goal...

"It was really cool. I was a Flyers fan growing up, my dad was drafted there. I wanted to get it tonight. Even though it wasn't a real important goal for the game, the game was already sealed, it's a big moment for me and my family. It's a really cool feeling."

Mark Jankowski on the team extending their win streak to seven games...

"It's awesome. It's so much fun. You can tell right away, as soon as I got here, the energy and the vibes have been so much fun. Everyone's having a great time. Coming to the rink every day has been a lot of fun. I don't know how else to say it. When you're winning, winning is fun. The vibes in the locker room, everyone's having a good time. When it's time to work, everyone's working hard as well."

What's Next?

The Canes will fly home to Raleigh immediately post-game. They are scheduled to be off on Sunday, starting a rare four-day gap between games. They are then set to practice on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday before flying to San Jose.

Next Game: Thursday, March 20 at San Jose | 10:30 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, March 25 vs. Nashville | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

News Feed

Projected Lineup: March 15 at Philadelphia

Preview: March 15 at Philadelphia

Recap: Canes' Streak Hits Six With Win Over Wings

Projected Lineup: March 14 vs. Detroit

Hurricanes Reach $1 Million 'Raise Up' Goal

Preview: March 14 vs. Detroit

Injury Report: Svechnikov 'Doubtful' To Play On Friday

Q&A: Eric Robinson

Recap: Canes Beat Bolts For Fifth Straight Win

Projected Lineup: March 11 vs. Tampa Bay

Preview: March 11 vs. Tampa Bay

After The Storm: Jankowski, Stankoven Make Immediate Impact

Recap: New Guys Shine As Canes Ground Jets

Projected Lineup: March 9 vs. Winnipeg

Preview: March 9 vs. Winnipeg

Canes Recall Morrow From Chicago

Canes Recall Stillman From Chicago

Canes Add To Already Bright Future With Stankoven & Draft Capital