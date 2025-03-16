Recap: Jankowski, Kochetkov Help Canes Shut Out Flyers

PHILADELPHIA - Led by two goals from Mark Jankowski and a 26-save shutout showing from Pyotr Kochetkov, the Carolina Hurricanes thumped the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday to notch their seventh straight victory.

Despite playing in Raleigh fewer than 24 hours earlier, the Canes captured early control with a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes on Saturday. Sebastian Aho netted the team's first of the night just before the midway point of the opening frame, depositing a rebound after Jackson Blake had created the initial chance.

Seven minutes later, Jankowski's third as a Hurricane doubled the advantage following some strong work on the rush from Eric Robinson.

Rolling the momentum into the second stanza, Taylor Hall put his team up by three with a power-play goal just 19 seconds in. Jankowski's second of the night, a short-side snipe from the left circle, arrived at 13:15 to help the visitors to a dominant four-goal lead.

Carolina limited Philadelphia to just four shots in the final frame, and Scott Morrow put the icing on the cake with his first NHL goal in his eighth career game as he finished a Logan Stankoven rebound in the final minute of play.

Kochetkov's shutout marks the 10th of his career and stretches his own win streak to five games.