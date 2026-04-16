Stormy Introduces New Pet - Lenny The Robodog

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes today announced that the team’s mascot, Stormy, has adopted a RoboDog named “Lenny” as its companion for the playoffs, in partnership with Lenovo. Lenny is a Lenovo Daystar Robot, a six-legged, cutting-edge, robotic dog designed for industrial automation, inspection and complex tasks.

Developed by Lenovo, the Daystar Robot showcases Lenovo’s Physical AI research, helping machines understand their surroundings and take safe, real-world action. These robots are built to navigate challenging environments and support hands-on tasks. Lenny is equipped with dynamic movement capabilities and expressive LED “eyes” that will allow him to interact with and excite Hurricanes fans throughout the postseason – including giving “high fives” to fans when the team scores a goal.

Lenovo, the official technology partner of the Carolina Hurricanes, is a Fortune Global 500 technology company with deep ties to North Carolina since 2005. One of the company’s two global headquarters is located in Morrisville, North Carolina. Lenovo is one of the largest employers in the Triangle region, with an estimated $1.5 billion economic and fiscal impact in North Carolina each year. Lenovo also supports the local community through philanthropic giving, employee volunteering, and community engagement initiatives.