Canes-Flyers Game 1 Set For Saturday

Parking lots open at 5 p.m. prior to 8 p.m. face-off

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© Cato Cataldo/Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced that Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round between the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers will take place on Saturday, May 2, at 8 p.m. at Lenovo Center. The game will be televised by ABC.

The Hurricanes team store will open at noon on Saturday. Parking lots will open at 5 p.m., in conjunction with the start of the pre-game Plaza Party. The Lenovo Center’s doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Warmups will take place at 7:30 p.m., and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:45 p.m. to fully experience the in-house pre-game show. Tickets are still available for each of the team’s second-round games and can be purchased at hurricanes.com/tickets.

The Hurricanes Foundation will begin selling limited-edition posters commemorating the second-round series prior to Game 1 on the South Plaza. The poster is $45, and just 300 will be available. Warm-up pucks will be sold at each home playoff game at the Foundation kiosk near the West Priority Lounge. In addition, the Canes Cash Drop 50/50 Raffle, assisted by Abrams and Abrams, will continue into the second round, and concession stands will continue to feature commemorative playoff cups and koozies.

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