Recap: Comeback Canes Storm Past Blue Jackets

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by Seth Jarvis' first career four-point game and a three-point performance from Sebastian Aho, six different Hurricanes scored goals as Carolina captured a 7-4 come-from-behind victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

The Canes have now won four consecutive contests - their longest streak since winning eight in a row in October-November 2024.

After a pair of lapses put the Hurricanes behind 2-0 through 20 minutes, the home club responded with a torrid second stanza, potting five consecutive goals in the first 11:34 of the period and outshooting Columbus 24-3 throughout the duration of the frame.

Jarvis potted the first on the power play, then set up Eric Robinson for the tying tally at 7:11. Forty-seven seconds later, Jackson Blake's seeing-eye shot from the right circle snuck through for the lead, just 35 seconds before the rookie then assisted an Aho snipe. Finishing the flurry, Jarvis led another 2-on-1 rush and fed Jordan Martinook in the left circle for Carolina's fifth just past the midway point of the period.

Two more Columbus tallies before the 40-minute mark brought the visitors within a goal as the puck dropped for the third period, but Jesperi Kotkaniemi found twine for the third straight game at 11:13 to provide some insurance, and Jarvis capped off his career night with an empty-netter to seal the win.

With 18 saves on 22 shots, Frederik Andersen notched his 300th career win and fifth in as many starts this season.