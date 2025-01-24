Recap: Comeback Canes Storm Past Blue Jackets

Andersen earns 300th career victory as Carolina wins fourth straight

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by Seth Jarvis' first career four-point game and a three-point performance from Sebastian Aho, six different Hurricanes scored goals as Carolina captured a 7-4 come-from-behind victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

The Canes have now won four consecutive contests - their longest streak since winning eight in a row in October-November 2024.

After a pair of lapses put the Hurricanes behind 2-0 through 20 minutes, the home club responded with a torrid second stanza, potting five consecutive goals in the first 11:34 of the period and outshooting Columbus 24-3 throughout the duration of the frame.

Jarvis potted the first on the power play, then set up Eric Robinson for the tying tally at 7:11. Forty-seven seconds later, Jackson Blake's seeing-eye shot from the right circle snuck through for the lead, just 35 seconds before the rookie then assisted an Aho snipe. Finishing the flurry, Jarvis led another 2-on-1 rush and fed Jordan Martinook in the left circle for Carolina's fifth just past the midway point of the period.

Two more Columbus tallies before the 40-minute mark brought the visitors within a goal as the puck dropped for the third period, but Jesperi Kotkaniemi found twine for the third straight game at 11:13 to provide some insurance, and Jarvis capped off his career night with an empty-netter to seal the win.

With 18 saves on 22 shots, Frederik Andersen notched his 300th career win and fifth in as many starts this season.

Stats & Standouts

  • Erasing an early two-goal deficit, the Hurricanes have now posted six multi-goal, come-from-behind victories this season, which is tied for the most among all NHL clubs this season with Seattle and Washington.
  • Thursday's victory also marked the second time this season the Hurricanes have scored five goals in a period (11/25 vs. DAL). Only Tampa Bay (3x) and Washington (2x) have also completed that feat multiple times this season.
  • The Hurricanes peppered Columbus with 43 shots on target, tying the club's fourth-highest single-game total this season. In 2024-25, Carolina has eight games with at least 40 shots on net - no other club has more than six such showings.
  • Four of Carolina's five goals in the second period came in a span of 4:23 - just two seconds shy of the fastest four goals in team history (since relocation), set on Feb. 8, 2007 (Ray Whitney [3], Justin Williams [1]).
  • Carolina's' 24 shots in the second stanza marked a new season high, eclipsing the previous benchmark by five. The Canes have now posted 19+ shots in a single period four times this season.
  • Seth Jarvis' first career four-point outing marked his eighth multi-point game of the season, surpassing Shayne Gostisbehere for third-most among Canes players this season. Jarvis has posted 12 points in his last 10 appearances and has not gone more than one game without a point since Dec. 13.
  • Jesperi Kotkaniemi stretched his goal-scoring streak to three games, tying his longest such run in his Hurricanes tenure. Kotkaniemi's career-long streak is four games, set in 2019 with Montreal.
  • After becoming the 84th goalie in NHL history to play 500 games on Monday, Frederik Andersen became the second-fastest to reach 300 wins on Thursday, doing so in 501 games. Only Andrei Vasilevskiy reached that benchmark quicker (490 games).

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on what, if anything, was discussed during the first intermission...

"Actually, in a situation like that where it was not a good start and really it was just bad mental breakdowns on the goals, I don't have to say anything. Everybody knows. There are differences, some nights you know when you've got to say a little more. I think that one was pretty obvious and I'm glad with the way we responded, that's for sure."

Seth Jarvis when asked to summarize the second period as a whole...

"It was kind of weird. You score five, let up two, and all of a sudden you're only up one. It's a range of emotions, but I think we did a good job staying level-headed, knowing we'd played a good game [to that point] and a couple of lapses led to those goals."

Jesperi Kotkaniemi following the team's fourth consecutive win...

"I think we've had a couple of good games here lately and we've started to look like (ourselves) again. I think we had a tough stretch, back and forth, win and lose. We've just tried to stabilize where we want to be as a team."

Frederik Andersen after earning his 300th win...

"It makes a long season a little bit more memorable. Obviously, this week has been a lot for this locker room in terms of on-the-ice and off-the-ice milestones. It's cool to have a nice group in here and celebrate stuff like that together."

Postgame Quotes: Rod Brind'Amour

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday before flying to Long Island. They'll then take on the Islanders on Saturday night at 7:30.

Next Game: Saturday, Jan. 25 at NY Islanders | 7:30 p.m.

Next Game: Thursday, Jan. 30 vs. Chicago | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

