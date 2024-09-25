Recap: Canes Use Last Minute Goal To Beat Bolts In Exhibition Opener

Kochetkov stops 22 out of 23 in net

16x9 Preseason Game Recap
By Walt Ruff
By Walt Ruff

TAMPA, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes shook off the rust and got back into game action on Tuesday, taking a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

With a lineup that featured 12 players who have not yet appeared in a regular season game for the Canes, it was a slow start for the group. Pyotr Kochetkov had to be alert and active early, but as Rod Brind'Amour's group was trying to find their footing, Tampa struck first.

Logan Brown, who did not play last year due to injury, fit a shot through chaos to give his team the early advantage.

As the period progressed Carolina started to get to their game and in the early stages of the second period, they were able to tie the contest via Anttoni Honka.

Picking up the puck in his own end and taking it the whole way himself, the right-handed blueliner danced through Bolts prospect Emil Lilleberg and ripped a shot past Matt Tomkins.

1-1 going to the third, the Canes saved their best hockey of the night for the final five minutes of regulation. Playing to their identity and sewing Tampa in their own end for minutes at a time, Brandon Halverson, who took over for Tomkins in the home net, was under siege.

Then, with under a minute left, an Aleksi Heimosalmi blast from the point was redirected home, giving the Canes the late game-winning goal. Jack Drury made the play happen, buying time for Jackson Blake to facilitate the puck out high. Tyson Jost was in the vicinity atop the crease.

Additional Observations...

  • You know Brind'Amour says the Canes (and most NHL teams, for that matter) want to play fast? Ty Smith certainly played fast tonight.
  • What a story Ronan Seeley continues to be. The 2020 seventh round draft pick captained the up-and-coming group at the Prospects Showcase earlier this month and showcased his sound defensive ability against even stronger competition tonight. He'll be a name to keep tabs on this year in Chicago.
  • Heimosalmi may be another name to keep an eye on there. His skating ability is smooth and tonight, on a night where chances were few and far between, he found ways to create offense with it.
  • Jesperi Kotkaniemi went 16-for-22 (73%) in the faceoff dot, leading all skaters.

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to practice in two groups again on Wednesday at Lenovo Center.

Next Game: Preseason Game #2 | Friday, September 27 vs. Florida - 6 p.m. - Lenovo Center | Tickets | Parking

