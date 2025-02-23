Recap: Canes' Three-Goal Third Not Enough In Toronto

TORONTO - Three late tallies gave the Carolina Hurricanes life on Saturday, but an early deficit proved too large to overcome as they fell 6-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
Carolina conceded four Toronto goals in the first period, leaving themselves a mountain to climb in the final 40 minutes. Following a scoreless second stanza, the Canes began to climb that mountain with three goals in 2:41 during a dominant third period.
Shayne Gostisbehere potted the first of those at 12:25, finishing a Sebastian Aho feed in front of the net. Shortly afterward, with the goaltender pulled to turn a 4-on-4 scenario into a 5-on-4 advantage for Carolina, Mikko Rantanen teed up an Andrei Svechnikov one-timer to bring the Canes within two.
Stunningly, the comeback continued just 20 seconds later as Jaccob Slavin whacked home a loose puck at the side of the net after most players on the ice had lost sight of it in the air, making it 4-3 Toronto with just under five minutes to play.
Carolina ultimately outshot Toronto 14-3 in the final frame but couldn't close the gap completely, and a pair of empty-net markers lifted the Leafs to victory.
Pyotr Kochetkov made 17 saves on 21 shots in his second consecutive start.