Recap: Canes' Three-Goal Third Not Enough In Toronto

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the loss...

"The start was junk. They get up four and they don't have to do anything. It was good that we got three to give us a chance [in the third], but you can't come out in the first period and play that light in our own end. That's really what it was. We were just making really poor decisions. They're too good. They're going to score when you do that. Yeah, we came back, but you can't come out in a game like that and play that way to start the game."

Rod Brind'Amour after being asked if he'd considered making a goaltending change following the three early goals for Toronto...

"That's not what we needed to do. We had our little TV timeout and we sent a message that way. (Kochetkov) played good after that. That's not on him. That's a cop-out, changing the goalie at that point when it's not on him. That's why we didn't do that."

Andrei Svechnikov on what allowed the team to have success in the third period...

"We got to our game. There was a couple of lucky bounces and it was a different game right away. We just have to play the way we played in the third period [moving forward]."

Andrei Svechnikov when asked if he felt that it was difficult to get back to playing after a two-week break...

"Very difficult, especially on the road. It's always hard to start, but it's no excuses, we have to play better and play our game.