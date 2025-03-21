Recap: Canes Sink Sharks For Eighth Straight Win

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the victory...

"I thought it was a solid game. We gave them a goal where the guy crashes into the net - there's nothing we can do there. I thought other than that we were pretty solid. It was a good third period, right? ... I thought it was a pretty solid effort."

Sean Walker summarizing the win...

"We started pretty good in the first. In the ebbs and flows of the game, we got away from our system and what we want to do, but I think for most of the night we just stuck with it and eventually started doing what we wanted to do and pucks went in for us. We just have to keep going with it here."

Sebastian Aho looking at the eight-game win streak as a whole...

"It's been good. We've been doing a solid job every game, starting on time. They are different kinds of wins too. Today we came back from being down after the first and some of the other games were almost over after the first because we had been up a few goals. Really, it's the two points that matters. We're just trying to stack them up right now to make our way toward the playoffs."

Rod Brind'Amour on the group's current stretch of success...

"The secret is not to look at it like that. We just come in every day and try to get better. Whether we've won eight in a row or not, it's irrelevant. It's 0-0 when we start the game. We try and win that game, that day and that's how we've approached it always. That's how we're going to do it next game."