Recap: Canes Sink Sharks For Eighth Straight Win

"I thought everyone played a good game and that's what we need..."

RECAP

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Carolina Hurricanes conceded the game's first goal on Thursday but roared back with three consecutive goals in the latter half of the contest, ultimately topping the San Jose Sharks 3-1 at SAP Center.

San Jose took a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes thanks to a funky play where William Eklund crashed into the net with the puck after being tripped, but the Canes responded in the back 40.

Carolina initially got on the board with a Seth Jarvis laser from the high slot at 10:31 of the second, then tacked on two more in the third period to pull away for good. Sebastian Aho hammered home a one-timer to register the first of those at 4:58 of the third, then Sean Walker provided some insurance at 14:18 with a seeing-eye shot from the point.

Eklund's goal was the only blemish on Frederik Andersen's resume, as the Danish backstop posted 24 saves for his fourth win in a row.

Stats & Standouts

  • The Hurricanes have now won eight consecutive contests for the second time this season. In addition, Carolina has allowed two goals or fewer in each contest, marking the third time in the past 15 years they have done so in eight straight games following 2016-17 (8 GP) and 2011-12 (8 GP). The longest stretch in franchise history is nine games (2002-03 & 1998-99).
  • Behind the bench, Rod Brind'Amour joined Tampa Bay's Jon Cooper as the only other NHL coach to record five separate eight-game winning streaks since his debut season in 2018-19.
  • Seth Jarvis scored Carolina's first goal to stretch his point streak to a season-high six games (4G, 2A). Per the FanDuel Sports Network broadcast, Jarvis is the youngest NHL player to lead his team in goals (27).
  • Taylor Hall also extended his point streak to a season-high four games (2G, 3A) with an assist in the third period, and has now logged six points in his last six games. The 33-year-old is up to eight points in 18 games with the Canes this season.
  • Mark Jankowski had his streak of 100% shooting percentage (4-for-4) snapped tonight but did so in his 400th NHL game. The 2012 first-rounder is up to 120 points through his milestone outing.
  • Brent Burns skated in his 911th consecutive NHL game, surpassing former Sharks teammate Patrick Marleau for the fifth-longest "Ironman" streak in NHL history. Burns is on pace to catch and surpass Garry Unger for fourth on the list next week.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the victory...

"I thought it was a solid game. We gave them a goal where the guy crashes into the net - there's nothing we can do there. I thought other than that we were pretty solid. It was a good third period, right? ... I thought it was a pretty solid effort."

Sean Walker summarizing the win...

"We started pretty good in the first. In the ebbs and flows of the game, we got away from our system and what we want to do, but I think for most of the night we just stuck with it and eventually started doing what we wanted to do and pucks went in for us. We just have to keep going with it here."

Sebastian Aho looking at the eight-game win streak as a whole...

"It's been good. We've been doing a solid job every game, starting on time. They are different kinds of wins too. Today we came back from being down after the first and some of the other games were almost over after the first because we had been up a few goals. Really, it's the two points that matters. We're just trying to stack them up right now to make our way toward the playoffs."

Rod Brind'Amour on the group's current stretch of success...

"The secret is not to look at it like that. We just come in every day and try to get better. Whether we've won eight in a row or not, it's irrelevant. It's 0-0 when we start the game. We try and win that game, that day and that's how we've approached it always. That's how we're going to do it next game."

What's Next?

The Canes will travel to Los Angeles post-game. They are scheduled to practice on Friday and will return to game action on Saturday against the Kings.

Next Game: Saturday, March 22 at Los Angeles | 4 p.m. ET

Next Home Game: Tuesday, March 25 vs. Nashville | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

