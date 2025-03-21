Recap: Canes Sink Sharks For Eighth Straight Win

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Carolina Hurricanes conceded the game's first goal on Thursday but roared back with three consecutive goals in the latter half of the contest, ultimately topping the San Jose Sharks 3-1 at SAP Center.
San Jose took a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes thanks to a funky play where William Eklund crashed into the net with the puck after being tripped, but the Canes responded in the back 40.
Carolina initially got on the board with a Seth Jarvis laser from the high slot at 10:31 of the second, then tacked on two more in the third period to pull away for good. Sebastian Aho hammered home a one-timer to register the first of those at 4:58 of the third, then Sean Walker provided some insurance at 14:18 with a seeing-eye shot from the point.
Eklund's goal was the only blemish on Frederik Andersen's resume, as the Danish backstop posted 24 saves for his fourth win in a row.