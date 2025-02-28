Recap: Canes Return To Win Column On Whalers Night

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall each finding the scoresheet on Thursday...

"When you're settling in and there's so much expected, the only way you really feel like you're doing stuff is if you're contributing that way. They both did tonight in a win, so hopefully that will ease their minds a little bit so they can just free up and go play."

Jesperi Kotkaniemi on dropping the gloves right after puck drop...

"Oh I don't know. Just a quick decision I guess. I think we need(ed) a little energy there, and I rarely start the game so I thought I might do something there. But we got a little energy from that, got a good start for the game and it felt good winning it."

Mikko Rantanen on Kotkaniemi's fight and what went well for the team in the first period...

"Good job by KK to start the game and bury the guy there, so that gave us a lot of energy. The building was rocking after that for a while. It makes the game a lot easier when you score the first goal, and if you can get three in the first, it's easier to play with the lead than always chasing the games, which we've been doing lately. So we've got to take a recipe out of that and try to repeat it."

Taylor Hall on getting more comfortable with his new team on home ice...

"I think six of my first eight (games) have been on the road, so it's nice to be home and feel the energy. How this group plays on home ice is a really nice way to kind of get acclimated to the hockey and the pace and pressure that we play with."

Taylor Hall on the excitement of Whalers Night...

"It was great. The energy in this crowd is always there, it's always fun. No matter what night of the week it is we're playing, I've been a visitor here many times and kind of felt, not just the hockey, but the crowd and everything is tough. It's overwhelming as a visiting player. Wearing the headbands in warmup, that was a fun little touch. I think the guys had a lot of fun with that. And just seeing all the jerseys in the crowd - we were at lunch today and there was a woman that came to the game from Connecticut, so there's a lot of Whalers fans that have turned into Hurricanes fans, and it made for a fun night."