Recap: Canes Return To Win Column On Whalers Night

RALEIGH, N.C. - A trio of early tallies led the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.
Playing their first home game in 19 days, the fireworks started right off the opening face-off as Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Dylan Cozens dropped the gloves. In an effort to fire up his team amid their recent struggles, Kotkaniemi's impromptu scrap worked to perfection, instigating a trio of tallies just 3:32 apart shortly thereafter.
Jordan Staal got the scoring started, Sebastian Aho gave his team some insurance, and Mikko Rantanen concluded the stint with a seeing-eye power-play snipe, firmly planting Carolina in the driver's seat early.
A defensive zone error by Carolina in the final minute of the opening frame allowed Buffalo to get on the board, but the home team was able to counter in the second period. Taylor Hall's first goal as a Hurricane extended the advantage to 4-1, reestablishing his team's three-goal lead as the contest moved to the finish.
The two sides each found the back of the net once in the third period - Carolina's courtesy of an empty net goal from Seth Jarvis - rounding out the contest's scoring.
A solid defensive showing in front of Pyotr Kochetkov required him to make just 14 stops, providing an easy path to his 21st victory of the campaign.