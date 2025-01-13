Recap: Canes Rally, Earn Point On Eric Staal's Enshrinement Day

They Said It...

Eric Staal describing his emotions during the pregame ceremony..

“I didn’t really know what to expect. I remember as a player being through some of those ceremonies and moments, but when it’s really focused on you, it’s kind of a weird feeling. It’s such a team sport and such a collective thing, that when you have a night where it's totally narrowed in on you, it's a little different. But it's special, too, to be able to just have an opportunity and a platform to speak some truth into some people that mean a lot to you, and that was what I was excited to do. I tried to speak the right words that came from the heart and deliver them as best I could, then enjoy the moment."

Rod Brind'Amour on the loss...

"I thought we got better as the game went on. It was a sluggish start. It wasn't great. It wasn't poor, but it wasn't great. I thought we played pretty well after that. I love how we fought and came back. We got a power play goal and got it taken off the board. That same power play we scored again and then we tied it up late. It was a good effort... We had our opportunities tonight. There were a couple of goals there that you'd like to have back, but that's hockey. I liked the way we dug in and kept going. It wasn't a pretty game necessarily, but I thought we got better as it went on."

Jordan Staal sharing similar thoughts...

"We definitely gave ourselves enough chances to win the game. We didn't give up a ton. I thought the game was there. The boys battled back and grinded out a point, but obviously it's still kind of a kick in the privates at the end."

Jaccob Slavin describing his difference in the game...

"We had our opportunities to score. Their goalie made some big saves and we had some lapses. Overall, I thought we played a pretty good game, it was just a couple of shifts and a couple of bounces and that was the game... We didn't bear down on our scoring chances and we had a lot of them. We just have to score a little bit more."