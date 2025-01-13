Recap: Canes Rally, Earn Point On Eric Staal's Enshrinement Day

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes struck twice in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and earn a point, but the Anaheim Ducks captured the extra, taking a 3-2 overtime decision at Lenovo Center on Sunday.
Despite a 10-7 shot advantage for the home club in the opening period, the Ducks buried the game's first goal midway through the frame and held a 1-0 lead at the first break. A scoreless second stanza yielded the game's first power-play opportunities for both clubs, but no goals - though Carolina's shot advantage swelled to 21-10.
Against the run of play, another Ducks goal just 1:18 into the final frame made Carolina's mountain a bit harder to climb. Sebastian Aho appeared to get the Canes on the board at 7:25, but his goal was disallowed upon review due to goaltender interference. Nevertheless, Carolina responded with a beautiful tic-tac-toe play 23 seconds after action resumed, culminating in Aho finding Andrei Svechnikov wide open at the back door for the hosts' first (legal) goal to halve the deficit.
The Hurricanes continued to dominate possession from there before finally, inside the final minute of play, knotting the score at two. With Pyotr Kochetkov pulled for an extra skater, Seth Jarvis took a Martin Necas pass at the bottom of the left circle, spun, and tucked it upstairs past Lukas Dostal to force overtime.
In the extra period, though, Cutter Gauthier's second strike of the night sealed the second point for Anaheim at 1:52 of the five-minute frame.
Kochetkov finished with 17 saves on 20 shots.