Recap: Canes Quieted By Bolts In Preseason Opener

RALEIGH, N.C. - A late marker from Logan Stankoven wasn't enough for the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, as they fell by a score of 2-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Utilizing a lineup that included 13 players who played in the American Hockey League last season, Rod Brind'Amour called it "an opportunity" for the young players to kick off the six-game exhibition slate. Unfortunately, things didn't go their way in the process, as the Lightning kicked off the scoring in the final second of the opening period and then doubled their lead in the middle frame on the man advantage.

The final 20 minutes of the contest were dominated by physical play and misconducts, but inside the final five minutes, Stankoven snapped Jonas Johansson's shutout bid with a power play goal. That was as close as the Canes' comeback bid would get, though.

On the evening as a whole, Johansson stopped 29 out of 30 for Tampa Bay. At the other end of the ice offseason acquisition Cayden Primeau allowed two goals on 20 shots.