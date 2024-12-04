Recap: Canes 'Never Got To Our Game' Against Seattle

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the loss...

"First of all, they played a good game. You have to give them credit, let's not take that away from them. But we stunk. Our top guys have got to come (to play) and that includes everybody. We have a lot of top players who weren't good tonight. If we're going to win, we're going to have to have those guys being top guys. We've got to look the part and it's just hasn't been there."

Martin Necas sharing similar thoughts...

"Our overall game wasn't good. I don't even know how many shots we put on, but usually, we outshoot teams and are in their end the whole game. We didn't get on the forecheck, it wasn't good enough. It's hard. We've been chasing games in the beginning and we've got to get better at that."

Martin Necas continuing on the team's third straight defeat...

"We never got to our game. It's hard when you're just turning pucks over. (I) don't really know what we're doing out there. We've just got to stick together. There's going to be phases in the regular season when it's going to go up and down, but we're a good enough team and a great team in the locker room to turn this thing around and it starts with tomorrow."

Martin Necas when asked what needs to change...

"It starts with ourselves, looking in the mirror. Next game (we have to) go out there and do our best. It starts with the first shift of the game and if you're chasing the game every game, it's tough. We've got to get to our game and dig in."