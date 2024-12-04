Recap: Canes 'Never Got To Our Game' Against Seattle

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes fought back to tie the game twice after trailing early, but two late tallies lifted the Seattle Kraken to a 4-2 victory at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.
A Seattle goal just 19 seconds into the contest put the Canes behind the eight ball, but Eric Robinson leveled the score at 3:56 as Martin Necas found him wide open in front following a turnover. A sleepy second stanza saw Seattle snag the lead once more, however, sending the game into the third with Carolina trailing by one.
The Canes went to work on their first power play of the contest in the final frame, and Necas promptly knotted the score with a spectacular breakaway goal set up by Sebastian Aho at 5:43 of the period. The Canes appeared to take the lead midway through the frame, but the goal was chalked off for goaltender interference following a Seattle challenge.
Forty-six seconds later, the Kraken took the lead for the third time in the contest. An insurance marker at 15:03 sealed the win for the visitors.
Returning to play following a four-game absence, Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves on 28 shots in just his third loss of the season.