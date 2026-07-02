Final Thoughts From 2026 Development Camp

Offering takeaways on all of the 14 players who brought their talents to North Carolina

7.1.26 Dev Camp

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Just a few weeks removed from their Stanley Cup victory, the Carolina Hurricanes had their future in town this week for their annual Development Camp.

Featuring a much smaller cast than usual due to the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, wrapping up their season at the end of June as well, just 13 up-and-comers laced up the skates.

All draft selections by the organization from the last three years, here's a note on each player who was on the roster.

Forwards

Mikey Berchild: Called a "heart and soul" type of player on scouting reports at last weekend's draft, one of the newest Canes' prospects may not have anything on the surface that blows you out of the water, but when you consider that he's gotten this far based on his hard work, that seems to be a great fit for the organization. He's maybe a little undersized, but his motor never stops, and he goes to the tough areas of the ice. Sound familiar? Set to skate for the University of Denver this fall, playing for David Carle, who is widely considered one of the best hockey coaches in the world outside the NHL, is a great next step for his development.

Charlie Cerrato: What a past year it's been for one of Carolina's second-round picks in the 2025 draft. He proved his fantastic first go-around at Penn State was no fluke and was chosen for the U.S. Selects team at the Spengler Cup, including some of the best players in all of college hockey. An injury hampered most of his spring, but when his run with the Nittany Lions came to a close, he put pen to paper, signing his entry-level contract and joining the Chicago Wolves for their playoffs. Now, it's time for takeoff on his pro career. He's a worker bee and has a little snarl to his game, too. When you watch him work, it just feels like he has "it." Perhaps not an identical comparison, but when I think about him, I think Jack Drury-like. He'll be a fun one to keep tabs on through the Prospects Showcase and training camp.

Filip Ekberg: Small. Skilled. Ekberg's 2025-26 season was on par with his draft year, but this time around featured a strong showing during the postseason. In line to represent Sweden at next year's World Juniors, he'll have a massive opportunity to put his development on display to round out the calendar year.

Zach Lansard: When telling the media more about this year's third-round choice, Canes Associate General Manager Darren Yorke said that Lansard was a player who was better this year than he was last year, and got even better as the year went along. If he can take that to another level, look out. He skates well and looks bigger than his pre-camp listed 6-foot, 174 lbs. Nearly a point-per-game producer for Regina (WHL) last season as a 17-year-old, he feels like a candidate who could benefit from jumping to the NCAA in the next few years.

Viggo Nordlund: Under contract in Sweden until 2028, Nordlund is another small-but-skilled forward who skates well. He made the jump to Tier II pro in his native country last year but appeared in just 2 SHL games, compared to 15 the year prior. The year ahead will be telling for his trajectory.

Justin Poirier: Still on the road to recovery after a spring surgery to repair a lower-body injury, the 19-year-old sniper didn't take part in any of the team's skates this week, but it was still good to see him around the boys for his third Prospects Camp. Last season, he took advantage of the newly opened door from the Canadian Hockey League to the NCAA, and after just one strong season at Maine, he's now headed to Penn State in the fall. Another quality campaign could have him pro-ready by this time next year.

Oskar Vuollet: When it comes to year-over-year growth, Vuollet took another quality step forward this past season. A lineup mainstay for Skellefteå for a second straight campaign, he helped them pick up an SHL championship once again. Already having played over 100 games at the highest pro level in Sweden at just 20 years young, he was rewarded with a two-year contract extension during the season, meaning it's likely a few years before we even see the possibility of him coming to North America, but his development appears to be headed in the right direction.

Defensemen

Noel Fransen: Signed to an entry-level contract in May, the now 20-year-old is set to start his North American pro career this fall. Whether that's with Chicago (AHL) or Greensboro (ECHL), there's a good deal of promise here. He's a silky smooth skater with offensive gifts, which is further intriguing given the number of more defensive-minded blueliners that the team has coming up through the pipeline.

William Håkansson: Last weekend's first choice, he looks every bit of his listed 6-foot-4, 216 lbs. The yin to the aforementioned yang of Fransen's offensive abilities, Hakansson's size and reach, combined with strong skating skills, make him a play-killer, something this organization values highly. Over the next year, you might not see a ton of highlights from him on social media, but there's a reason he references Jaccob Slavin as one of the players he likes to model his game after. He's got two years left under contract with Luleå in Sweden, and acknowledged during his interviews that he has some developing left to do, but there's a lot to be excited about here.

Timur Kol: For being 19, Kol looks pro-ready in a lot of ways, which is impressive. He's played KHL games in each of the last three seasons, so maybe that's not surprising. He moves well and displays good fundamental instincts. Standing at 6-foot-4, 205 lbs., one question that came to mind was, "Does he have the requisite strength to complement his frame?" Then, during Wednesday's final day of on-ice, he dumped the similarly sized Håkansson, leading us to believe the answer is yes.

Kurban Limatov: Remember last year, when the Canes' 2025 third-round pick was asked who he thought was the best defenseman in the NHL, and he answered, "Me, in five years"? That's not completely dead in the water. Another phenomenal skater, everything he does looks crisp. He's also 6-foot-4. There's a ton to like. He made his KHL debut during the 2024-25 season, but didn't appear in a game in Russia's highest league last season. If he can get back in a few games there this upcoming season, that would be a nice step forward.

Roman Shokhrin: This year's group on the blue line is all monsters, with Noel Fransen's 6-foot-1, 194 lbs. pre-camp frame being listed as the smallest. Shokhrin stands at the other end of things, coming in at 6-foot-5, 205 lbs. He's a beast. Another defense-first guy; the scouting report suggests he can lower his shoulder with ease on opponents. He anticipates well and reads plays like he already knows what is coming. Playing in Russia's highest junior league last season, he finished a ridiculous +53. Set to skate in the VHL this fall, the second-tier pro league, he's a project certainly worth keeping tabs on.

Goaltenders

Ryder Fetterolf: A wonderful young man with a kind personality, the Pittsburgh-born backstop is fun to watch in the crease, too. Listed at 6-foot, 185 lbs., he's a little small, but battles for every inch available and appears to never give up on any play. The reigning CHL and OHL Goalie of the Year will face a new test this fall as he follows the major junior to the NCAA route, teaming up with Justin Poirier at Penn State.

Zach Jovanovski: Playing 52 games as an 18-year-old is a stellar feat in itself. Now, what does his follow-up act look like? Standing at 6-foot-3, 185 lbs., he's got the frame already, with room to fill out, too. He's going to have the opportunity to play in big games next season as well, as his Guelph Storm host the Memorial Cup.

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