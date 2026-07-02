Final Thoughts From 2026 Development Camp

Forwards

Mikey Berchild: Called a "heart and soul" type of player on scouting reports at last weekend's draft, one of the newest Canes' prospects may not have anything on the surface that blows you out of the water, but when you consider that he's gotten this far based on his hard work, that seems to be a great fit for the organization. He's maybe a little undersized, but his motor never stops, and he goes to the tough areas of the ice. Sound familiar? Set to skate for the University of Denver this fall, playing for David Carle, who is widely considered one of the best hockey coaches in the world outside the NHL, is a great next step for his development.

Charlie Cerrato: What a past year it's been for one of Carolina's second-round picks in the 2025 draft. He proved his fantastic first go-around at Penn State was no fluke and was chosen for the U.S. Selects team at the Spengler Cup, including some of the best players in all of college hockey. An injury hampered most of his spring, but when his run with the Nittany Lions came to a close, he put pen to paper, signing his entry-level contract and joining the Chicago Wolves for their playoffs. Now, it's time for takeoff on his pro career. He's a worker bee and has a little snarl to his game, too. When you watch him work, it just feels like he has "it." Perhaps not an identical comparison, but when I think about him, I think Jack Drury-like. He'll be a fun one to keep tabs on through the Prospects Showcase and training camp.

Filip Ekberg: Small. Skilled. Ekberg's 2025-26 season was on par with his draft year, but this time around featured a strong showing during the postseason. In line to represent Sweden at next year's World Juniors, he'll have a massive opportunity to put his development on display to round out the calendar year.

Zach Lansard: When telling the media more about this year's third-round choice, Canes Associate General Manager Darren Yorke said that Lansard was a player who was better this year than he was last year, and got even better as the year went along. If he can take that to another level, look out. He skates well and looks bigger than his pre-camp listed 6-foot, 174 lbs. Nearly a point-per-game producer for Regina (WHL) last season as a 17-year-old, he feels like a candidate who could benefit from jumping to the NCAA in the next few years.

Viggo Nordlund: Under contract in Sweden until 2028, Nordlund is another small-but-skilled forward who skates well. He made the jump to Tier II pro in his native country last year but appeared in just 2 SHL games, compared to 15 the year prior. The year ahead will be telling for his trajectory.

Justin Poirier: Still on the road to recovery after a spring surgery to repair a lower-body injury, the 19-year-old sniper didn't take part in any of the team's skates this week, but it was still good to see him around the boys for his third Prospects Camp. Last season, he took advantage of the newly opened door from the Canadian Hockey League to the NCAA, and after just one strong season at Maine, he's now headed to Penn State in the fall. Another quality campaign could have him pro-ready by this time next year.

Oskar Vuollet: When it comes to year-over-year growth, Vuollet took another quality step forward this past season. A lineup mainstay for Skellefteå for a second straight campaign, he helped them pick up an SHL championship once again. Already having played over 100 games at the highest pro level in Sweden at just 20 years young, he was rewarded with a two-year contract extension during the season, meaning it's likely a few years before we even see the possibility of him coming to North America, but his development appears to be headed in the right direction.