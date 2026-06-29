Canes Issue Qualifying Offers To Seven

Four to become unrestricted free agents

6.29.26 Niki
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes shared on Monday that they have issued qualifying offers to the following players, retaining the rights to seven pending restricted free agents:

  • Noel Gunler
  • Aleksi Heimosalmi
  • Viktor Neuchev
  • Cayden Primeau
  • Justin Robidas
  • Ronan Seeley

Defenseman Alexander Nikishin had previously received a qualifying offer.

Players can accept the qualifying offer from 12 p.m. ET on July 1 until 5 p.m. ET on July 15.

Of the seven, three (Gunler, Primeau, and Seeley) are arbitration-eligible. Nikishin is ineligible to receive an offer sheet from another NHL club.

The following players did not receive qualifying offers, making them unrestricted free agents ahead of the opening of July 1's free agency period:

  • Skyler Brind'Amour
  • Domenick Fensore
  • Amir Miftakhov
  • Nikita Quapp

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