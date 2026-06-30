Canes Acquire Kyle Masters From Anaheim

Masters recorded three assists in 10 games with Wichita (ECHL) in 2025-26

6.30.26 Masters Edit

© Associated Press

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Kyle Masters from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Noah Philp.

About Kyle Masters:

· Masters appeared in 10 games for the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL this season, registering three assists.

· The Edmonton, Alberta native was originally selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fourth round, 118th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

· He has appeared in 69 career ECHL games with Iowa and Wichita, totaling 35 points (9g, 26a). · The 6’0”, 177-pound defenseman has also played 35 American Hockey League (AHL) games for Iowa, scoring one goal and adding five assists (6 points).

· Masters recorded 92 points (16g, 76a) in 175 career WHL games with Red Deer and Kamloops from 2019-2023.

About Noah Philp:

· Philp totaled three points (2g, 1a) in 15 games with the Edmonton Oilers this season before being claimed off waivers by Carolina on Dec. 29.

· He appeared in two games with the Hurricanes in 2025-26 and spent the majority of the season with the Chicago Wolves (AHL), where he tallied 17 points (8g, 9a) in 19 regular-season games.

News Feed

Canes Issue Qualifying Offers To Seven

2026 Carolina Hurricanes Development Camp Guide

2026 Free Agency Overview

Learn More About The Canes' 2026 Draft Picks

Canes Pick Six Players On Second Day Of Draft

Canes Acquire John Carlson From Anaheim

Injury Report: Jarvis, Robinson Undergo Surgeries

Eric Tulsky's End-of-Season Media Availability

Canes Acquire Two Picks Picks From Nashville

The Stanley Cup's Return Trip To North Carolina

Need To Know: Canes at the 2026 NHL Draft

Canes Announce 2026 Development Camp Schedule

Hurricanes Announce 2026 Exhibition Schedule

Canes Sign Juuso Välimäki To One-Year Contract

Canes Honored At North Carolina's State Legislative Building

2026 Stanley Cup Final Delivers $13.4 Million Economic Boost to Raleigh

Numbers To Remember From The Stanley Cup Final

Championship Celebration Draws Over 150,000 To Downtown Raleigh