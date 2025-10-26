Recap: Canes' Fight Falls Short In Dallas

DALLAS - A hot start wasn't enough for the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, as they ultimately lost 3-2 to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.
As was the case in Colorado on Thursday, it didn't take long for Carolina to open up a multi-goal lead. Jackson Blake struck first for the visitors, capitalizing on a turnover and showcasing some slick hands around the net to open the scoring at 4:14. Then, it was Sebastian Aho's turn, as the Finn beat the buzzer with a laser from the right circle in the final minute of the first frame.
Unfortunately, it also didn't take long for that lead to vanish in the second period. A bad-luck bounce off a Carolina stick put Dallas on the board at 1:04, while a game-tying power-play tally followed just four minutes later.
Themes from Dallas' two second-period strikes combined for its game-winner in the third, as another Stars pass found a Canes defenseman and ricocheted in, this time on the power play, to give the hosts the narrow lead they'd need in Saturday's back-and-forth battle.
Goaltender Brandon Bussi recorded a career-best 31 saves on 34 shots in his first defeat as an NHL netminder.