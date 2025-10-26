Recap: Canes' Fight Falls Short In Dallas

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour after the loss...

"It's tough when you lose a game that was there for us. We probably shouldn't have won the other night (in Colorado), so I guess, you could say it worked out, but it's a huge concern with the injuries we have. It's not sustainable to think that we're going to go out there and win every night with what we have back there. Those guys dug in and did the best they could."

Sebastian Aho sharing a similar message...

"It was right there for us. (It was a) tight game; they got a couple of bounces. Obviously, they earned them. We pushed at the end, but didn't get the result. It is what it is. It wasn't that bad of a game; we were right there, and that's a good team, too. We'll take the positives and learnings from this, and we'll move forward."

Sebastian Aho on how Dallas changed the momentum in the second period...

"Their (first) goal goes off of our guy, and it's a nothing play, right? Goals dictate the momentum in this league, and they did a good job using their momentum. It was a tight game from start to finish, and there was not much there."

Rod Brind'Amour touching on the shift in momentum too...

"I actually thought we had a good second period. They had their chances, we had ours. We hit a couple of posts in the first. This game could have easily gone either way. We obviously have to score on the power play at some point because it's putting too much stress on the penalty kill."

Sebastian Aho on finally reaching the end of the six-game road trip...

"It wasn't the easiest trip. It's early in the year, with a lot of travel. Every team goes through that, so there's obviously no excuses at all. We played good teams, and I thought most of it was good hockey. We showed to ourselves the style of play and how we want to play, especially on the road. It's not always pretty, but I like a lot of what I saw. It leaves kind of a bad taste at the end, you hoped to finish off on the right note."