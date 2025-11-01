Recap: Canes 'Didn't Create Enough' In Loss To Bruins

"I thought we played pretty solid for the first two (periods). [Then] they got a couple of quick ones...

RECAP

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

BOSTON - Alexander Nikishin scored his second goal of the season to give the Carolina Hurricanes late life at TD Garden, but it was not enough to overcome a two-goal deficit as they fell 2-1 to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

The matinee matchup saw 40 minutes of tight-checking, and often heavy-hitting, scoreless hockey before either side could find the back of the net. Boston ultimately broke the ice 1:27 into the third period as Casey Mittelstadt poked home a Charlie McAvoy feed in the crease. The game continued to hang in the balance until Viktor Arvidsson found the top corner with a shot off the rush to double the lead five minutes into the third, giving the Bruins a sizable advantage in a game that lacked offensive fireworks.

Carolina mounted a push, though, and Nikishin halved the hosts' lead with a blast from the top of the circles at 17:11, picking out the top corner to give the Canes a chance. Unfortunately, that was as close as they would come, with Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins shutting the door for the final 2:49.

At the other end, Frederik Andersen turned aside 20 of 22 shots for Carolina in what turned out to be a goaltending duel.

Stats & Standouts

  • Defenseman Alexander Nikishin scored the Canes' lone goal of the game while leading both teams in TOI (24:41) and laying a game-high-tying six hits. The 24-year-old ranks second among NHL rookies with 34 hits on the year, trailing only Chicago's Colton Dach (48).
  • Forward Seth Jarvis, who was a game-time decision after leaving Thursday's win with an injury sustained while blocking a shot, skated 17:20 and recorded a game-high five shots on net.

They Said It...

Jordan Staal assessing the contest...

"They sat back a lot of the game and just waited for their opportunities. Obviously, we didn't create enough, but we just have to kind of be more aware that there are long times we're in the offensive zone and they were just kind of flipping them out, taking off, and creating chances off of that. It's a different style, but it's still effective, obviously, with the way that third period went. In this league, being down two with 10 minutes left, it's hard to come back."

Rod Brind'Amour after the final horn...

"Actually, we got better as the game went on. When we got through the end of the first period, they only had 11 shots on net, and five in the third period, total. We did a lot of good things. The problem is, the two that we gave up, our defensemen got a little too aggressive and got caught. All of a sudden, they get one on a breakaway and one on the odd-man three-on-two because our D just got a little too aggressive and it cost us."

Jordan Staal on the goaltenders...

"They were both good. Freddie gave us a chance, and that's what you want. I don't think we really tested Swayman enough, like we normally do. He made some key saves when they needed it, for sure."

Jordan Staal discussing how the team moves forward...

"Continue pushing and find ways to get better. It's a long season. It's a marathon. It's a process. Whoever we have in the lineup, you want to continue to get better and find ways to grind out wins. Tonight wasn't the result we wanted. I thought we played pretty solid for the first two (periods). They got a couple of quick ones and that was the end of the game."

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Sunday. They'll return to practice on Monday before flying to New York to take on the Rangers on Tuesday.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, Nov. 4 at NY Rangers | 7:00 p.m. ET | TNT, truTV, HBO Max
  • Next Home Game: Thursday, Nov. 6 vs. Minnesota | 7:00 p.m. ET | Women In Sports Celebration | Tickets | Parking

