Recap: Canes 'Didn't Create Enough' In Loss To Bruins

They Said It...

Jordan Staal assessing the contest...

"They sat back a lot of the game and just waited for their opportunities. Obviously, we didn't create enough, but we just have to kind of be more aware that there are long times we're in the offensive zone and they were just kind of flipping them out, taking off, and creating chances off of that. It's a different style, but it's still effective, obviously, with the way that third period went. In this league, being down two with 10 minutes left, it's hard to come back."

Rod Brind'Amour after the final horn...

"Actually, we got better as the game went on. When we got through the end of the first period, they only had 11 shots on net, and five in the third period, total. We did a lot of good things. The problem is, the two that we gave up, our defensemen got a little too aggressive and got caught. All of a sudden, they get one on a breakaway and one on the odd-man three-on-two because our D just got a little too aggressive and it cost us."

Jordan Staal on the goaltenders...

"They were both good. Freddie gave us a chance, and that's what you want. I don't think we really tested Swayman enough, like we normally do. He made some key saves when they needed it, for sure."

Jordan Staal discussing how the team moves forward...

"Continue pushing and find ways to get better. It's a long season. It's a marathon. It's a process. Whoever we have in the lineup, you want to continue to get better and find ways to grind out wins. Tonight wasn't the result we wanted. I thought we played pretty solid for the first two (periods). They got a couple of quick ones and that was the end of the game."