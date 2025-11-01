Recap: Canes 'Didn't Create Enough' In Loss To Bruins

BOSTON - Alexander Nikishin scored his second goal of the season to give the Carolina Hurricanes late life at TD Garden, but it was not enough to overcome a two-goal deficit as they fell 2-1 to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
The matinee matchup saw 40 minutes of tight-checking, and often heavy-hitting, scoreless hockey before either side could find the back of the net. Boston ultimately broke the ice 1:27 into the third period as Casey Mittelstadt poked home a Charlie McAvoy feed in the crease. The game continued to hang in the balance until Viktor Arvidsson found the top corner with a shot off the rush to double the lead five minutes into the third, giving the Bruins a sizable advantage in a game that lacked offensive fireworks.
Carolina mounted a push, though, and Nikishin halved the hosts' lead with a blast from the top of the circles at 17:11, picking out the top corner to give the Canes a chance. Unfortunately, that was as close as they would come, with Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins shutting the door for the final 2:49.
At the other end, Frederik Andersen turned aside 20 of 22 shots for Carolina in what turned out to be a goaltending duel.