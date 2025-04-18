Recap: Canes Can't Complete Comeback In Game 82

OTTAWA, Ont. - After falling behind early, the Carolina Hurricanes overwhelmed the Ottawa Senators with five consecutive goals to take the lead but couldn't hold on from there, ultimately dropping their final regular-season game 7-5 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Thursday's tilt appeared to be all Senators early as the home club raced out to a 3-0 lead through the first 17:22. But just 11 seconds after Ottawa's third of the night, the game began to flip as Jesperi Kotkaniemi ripped home a laser off the rush. Another Canes goal just 1:45 later - this time from Skyler Brind'Amour, poking home a William Carrier rebound for the first of his career - brought the visitors within one before the break.

A last-second penalty by Ottawa put the Hurricanes on the power play to start the second stanza, where Andrei Svechnikov punished his opponents with a one-time blast to tie the game 50 seconds into the frame. Back on level terms, Carolina continued to push for the go-ahead goal and ultimately found two in a span of 2:27 - first from Jack Roslovic on a solo rush at 4:05, then from Tyson Jost shortly after, as he hammered home a Taylor Hall setup following a Sens turnover.

Carolina carried its two-goal lead into the third period, but four minutes in, the pendulum began to swing the other way. Adam Gaudette's second of the night halved the Canes' lead, then two tallies near the midway point of the period nudged the Senators back in front. A Tim Stutzle power-play goal with 1:12 to play put the game on ice.

Frederik Andersen finished with 25 saves on 32 shots, just the second time this season that he allowed five or more goals.