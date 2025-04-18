Recap: Canes Can't Complete Comeback In Game 82

Carolina nets five goals in 8:59 but Sens swarm back in the third

OTTAWA, Ont. - After falling behind early, the Carolina Hurricanes overwhelmed the Ottawa Senators with five consecutive goals to take the lead but couldn't hold on from there, ultimately dropping their final regular-season game 7-5 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Thursday's tilt appeared to be all Senators early as the home club raced out to a 3-0 lead through the first 17:22. But just 11 seconds after Ottawa's third of the night, the game began to flip as Jesperi Kotkaniemi ripped home a laser off the rush. Another Canes goal just 1:45 later - this time from Skyler Brind'Amour, poking home a William Carrier rebound for the first of his career - brought the visitors within one before the break.

A last-second penalty by Ottawa put the Hurricanes on the power play to start the second stanza, where Andrei Svechnikov punished his opponents with a one-time blast to tie the game 50 seconds into the frame. Back on level terms, Carolina continued to push for the go-ahead goal and ultimately found two in a span of 2:27 - first from Jack Roslovic on a solo rush at 4:05, then from Tyson Jost shortly after, as he hammered home a Taylor Hall setup following a Sens turnover.

Carolina carried its two-goal lead into the third period, but four minutes in, the pendulum began to swing the other way. Adam Gaudette's second of the night halved the Canes' lead, then two tallies near the midway point of the period nudged the Senators back in front. A Tim Stutzle power-play goal with 1:12 to play put the game on ice.

Frederik Andersen finished with 25 saves on 32 shots, just the second time this season that he allowed five or more goals.

Stats & Standouts

  • Skyler Brind'Amour scored his first NHL goal in just his second NHL game, joining Jackson Blake, Scott Morrow and Justin Robidas as Hurricanes who found twine for the first time in the league this season. He's the third player in NHL history to score with his father behind the bench as head coach.
  • Skyler and his father, Rod Brind'Amour, joined Mark, Marty & Gordie Howe, and Jack & Ted Drury as the fourth son and father duo to each score a goal with the Hurricanes/Whalers franchise.
  • Andrei Svechnikov scored his first non-empty net goal since Feb. 22, snapping a 15-game goal drought. Similarly, Jack Roslovic also lit the lamp for the first time in 15 games, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi's first-period tuck ended a run of 24 games without a goal for No. 82.
  • Brent Burns, Eric Robinson and Sean Walker concluded the regular season as the only Hurricanes to skate in all 82 games. It's the first time doing so for both Robinson and Walker, and the 10th for Burns, whose ironman streak now stands at 925 games - the fourth-longest run in NHL history.
  • Thursday's clash marked the first time this regular season that the Canes played in a game where both teams scored at least five goals.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on playing in a mostly meaningless game, but finding a positive in Andrei Svechnikov getting on the board...

"It's a tough game to play in, we know that. We've kind of just been waiting to get to the next level... I'm glad to see that (Andrei Svechnikov) got on the board, and hopefully it can carry some momentum starting when we (begin playoffs).

Andrei Svechnikov on putting a bow on the regular season...

"The last three, five games it's been hard. You pretty much play for nothing, but you still try to focus. That's the hard part. You try to get yourself going, but it's nice to get them out of the way and focus on the playoffs."

Rod Brind'Amour on his son, Skyler, getting his first NHL goal...

"Right now it doesn't really sink in too much because it's a loss and he did turn it over on the one, so it cost us a goal. It's been a long journey for him and I'm happy that he can at least say that he tucked one in, so that's good."

Andrei Svechnikov discussing Skyler Brind'Amour's first NHL goal...

"I got goosebumps. It's very special. I remember when I scored my first goal. You never forget that moment. He's going to keep that and remember that."

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to be off on Friday before practicing on Saturday and hosting Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs run on Sunday.

Next Game: Sunday, April 20 | Round 1, Game 1 vs. New Jersey | 3:00 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

