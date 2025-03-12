Recap: Canes Beat Bolts For Fifth Straight Win

Kochetkov makes 23 saves for career-high 24th win of the season

RECAP

© Cato Cataldo / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eight different Carolina skaters recorded a point as the Hurricanes hammered the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 at Lenovo Center on Tuesday, stretching their win streak to five games.

An early Carolina penalty threatened to give the Lightning an early lead, but it was Seth Jarvis grabbing the game's first goal with his team's first shot on a shorthanded rush at 4:29. The Canes' leading goal-scorer found twine for the third straight game with a laser from the left circle past the glove of Andrei Vasilevskiy.

After Tampa controlled stretches of the first, Carolina poured on the pressure in the second. Vasilevskiy held the Canes at bay amidst a flurry of Grade-A looks until Jordan Martinook snuck a shot through to double his team's lead at 12:56. With momentum fully behind them, the Hurricanes took a 3-0 advantage into the second intermission with a late goal from Jack Roslovic, who ripped home a wrist shot from the right circle after a saucy setup from Taylor Hall at 19:15.

The Lightning returned fire 4:38 into the third with Gage Goncalves breaking Pyotr Kochetkov's shutout bid, but Sean Walker responded two minutes later with a wrister from range to restore Carolina's three-goal lead and seal the win.

Kochetkov made 23 saves for his fourth straight win between the pipes, outdueling his countryman in the opposite crease.

TBL at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Seth Jarvis' team-leading 26th tally of the season stretched his goal streak to three games and marked his fourth shorthanded strike of the season. That number not only leads the Hurricanes, it also ranks T-2nd in that category among all NHLers in 2024-25 and moves him within one goal of matching Kevyn Adams (5 in 2003-04) for the most shorthanded tallies in a single season in franchise history.
  • Sebastian Aho recorded an assist on the goal, pushing both himself and Jarvis into a tie for second in shorthanded points among NHLers with six apiece. Aho also ranks T-2nd in the league in shorthanded points (30) accrued since his debut season in 2016-17, and now ranks third among Finnish-born players in that category all-time after passing Saku Koivu (29).
  • Jack Roslovic's second-period strike marked the 100th goal of his career. The Columbus, Ohio native has now hit 20 tallies in a season for the second time in his career (first since 2021-22), which marks the most by a non-rookie Hurricanes skater in their first season with the club since Scott Walker in 2006-07 (21).
  • Jordan Martinook's goal in the middle frame lifted him to within one point of matching last year's points total (32) and three points shy of his career-best of 34, set in 2022-23. The 32-year-old is enjoying his third straight season with double-digit goals scored after achieving the feat just twice through the first seven years of his career.
  • Making 23 saves for his fourth straight victory, Pyotr Kochetkov set a new career-best mark with 24 wins in 39 appearances this season, surpassing last year's 23 victories in 42 outings. The Hurricanes have earned at least a point in 11 of his last 13 starts (9-2-2).
  • Skating in front of their 102nd consecutive capacity crowd, the Hurricanes won their league-leading 26th home game of the season and picked up points 52 and 53 at Lenovo Center, surpassing Vegas (24-7-3, 51 points) for the most points won on home ice this season.
  • Carolina skated to victory tonight without Andrei Svechnikov and Dmitry Orlov. Svechnikov suffered an undisclosed injury during Sunday's win over Winnipeg, and Orlov missed a third consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the win...

"Our goalie played really well. He was dynamite, really. We didn't give up a heck of a lot, but when we did, he was there. That was the difference in the game."

Seth Jarvis showing love to his backstop and offering more insight...

"In the first, they did a good job and had a lot of chances. (Pyotr Kochetkov) played really well, again. But I think after that first period, we did a better job of limiting them. They had their pushes, like they will; they're an amazing team over there, but I think we did a good job of stopping them for the most part. We had a few guys capitalize on their chances, and that's kind of the end of the game."

Sean Walker giving more credit to Kochetkov...

"He's been playing unbelievable all year, and tonight he had some huge saves on some really good players. It can be deflating for a team when you see a goalie on his game constantly, so that was huge for us."

Jack Roslovic when asked if it feels like the team is able to focus on the task at hand now that the trade deadline buzz is over....

"Yeah, it was obviously a little bit of a crazy month or whatever it was. It's great to have guys that are going to be here for the long haul. Hopefully, we can get into a good rhythm. [We have a] good group."

Rod Brind'Amour speaks on tonight's 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to be off on Wednesday. They'll next practice on Thursday before returning to game action on Friday.

Next Game: Friday, March 14 vs. Detroit | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

