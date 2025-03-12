Recap: Canes Beat Bolts For Fifth Straight Win

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eight different Carolina skaters recorded a point as the Hurricanes hammered the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 at Lenovo Center on Tuesday, stretching their win streak to five games.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

An early Carolina penalty threatened to give the Lightning an early lead, but it was Seth Jarvis grabbing the game's first goal with his team's first shot on a shorthanded rush at 4:29. The Canes' leading goal-scorer found twine for the third straight game with a laser from the left circle past the glove of Andrei Vasilevskiy.

After Tampa controlled stretches of the first, Carolina poured on the pressure in the second. Vasilevskiy held the Canes at bay amidst a flurry of Grade-A looks until Jordan Martinook snuck a shot through to double his team's lead at 12:56. With momentum fully behind them, the Hurricanes took a 3-0 advantage into the second intermission with a late goal from Jack Roslovic, who ripped home a wrist shot from the right circle after a saucy setup from Taylor Hall at 19:15.

The Lightning returned fire 4:38 into the third with Gage Goncalves breaking Pyotr Kochetkov's shutout bid, but Sean Walker responded two minutes later with a wrister from range to restore Carolina's three-goal lead and seal the win.

Kochetkov made 23 saves for his fourth straight win between the pipes, outdueling his countryman in the opposite crease.